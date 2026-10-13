Syncora Will Showcase Its Latest Clinical Research Startup Platform Updates At SCRS 2026 To Streamline Site Workflow

Syncora SCRS 2026

Syncora will showcase its clinical research startup platform updates at SCRS 2026 to streamline site workflows.

FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Platform Built for Busier Sites, on Display at SCRS 2026.

Syncora, a study startup SaaS platform, will exhibit at Booth #301 during this year's Global Site Solutions Summit. The company returns as a Performance Sponsor of the event, hosted by the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS), which will take place October 15 to 18 at the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida. This year, the company will present a series of updates made to the platform.

This year's event marks the 20th anniversary of the Global Site Solutions Summit, with organizers projecting roughly 1,900 attendees from more than 950 organizations and over 200 speakers across the four-day program. Site-sponsor coordination remains a recurring theme on the agenda, including a pre-summit symposium open to SCRS site members that examines sponsor-side processes shaping site partnerships; from feasibility and site selection to start-up, contracts, budgets, and site payments. Syncora was built around many of those same friction points, giving sites a single platform to manage feasibility, site selection, start-up, and documentation without the back-and-forth those sponsor-side processes can create.

What's Driving the Need

Clinical research sites are increasingly responsible for managing multiple studies at once, each with its own site selection, startup, and activation timeline. Coordinating those processes across departments and outside sponsors can be difficult when tracking is split across separate systems or handled manually, which can contribute to delays.

Syncora consolidates tracking into a single platform, bringing site, study, and document management under one system instead of several. The company plans to demonstrate this approach at this year's summit.

On Display at Booth #301

At the booth, attendees will be able to see several updates made to the platform since last year's summit, including:

.Status-based progression as studies move from initial lead through site activation, using configurable rules.

.Investigator and vendor details linked directly to each site's record.

.Task-level file tracking across each phase and department of a study.

.Expanded reporting across sites, studies, contacts, and leads.

"Site teams aren't struggling because they're not working hard enough, they're struggling because their systems don't talk to each other," said Faaiz Hussain, Founder and CEO of Digital Auxilius, the company behind Syncora. "We built Syncora because we kept hearing the same thing from sites: not that they needed another dashboard, but that they needed one place where study startup actually moves forward instead of stalling in someone's inbox."

About Syncora

Syncora is a SaaS platform that clinical research sites use for study startup. The platform is designed to work within a site's existing processes rather than requiring teams to change how they operate. It is developed by Digital Auxilius (DAX), a technology company focused on the clinical research industry.

For more information visit our website:

Muhammad Faaiz Hussain

Digital Auxilius

+1 248-346-4854

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Syncora will showcase its latest clinical research startup platform updates at SCRS 2026 to streamline site workflow News Provided By Digital Auxilius October 13, 2026, 11:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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