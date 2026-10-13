Kiss From Italy Reports 65% Rise In Direct Revenue And 50% Growth In Travel Advisor Business In 2026

2026 Season: Beach of Monterosso

Florence, Italy

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Private tour operator's report points to longer seasons, rising demand for secondary regions, and a bigger role for travel advisors as AI reshapes trip planning

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kiss from Italy, an operator of private tours, yacht charters and shore excursions across Italy based in Boston and Florence, today published its 2026 Season Report, based on its own booking data for January through September. Compared with the same period in 2025, revenue from direct bookings rose 65% and revenue through travel advisors rose 50%, while revenue through online marketplaces (OTAs) fell 30%.The full report is available at kissfromitaly/italy-travel-trends-2026."Our business with travel advisors grew 50% this year, and I think it comes down to trust," said Andrea Barsotti, founder of Kiss from Italy. "Advisors are looking for flexibility, customization and, above all, a partner with real first-hand knowledge. When they work with us, they're dealing directly with the people who run the boats, assign the guides and know every route. We tailor every trip to their client, and when plans change at the last minute, we change with them. An advisor's reputation is on the line with every trip they recommend, and we treat it that way."Key findings from the 2026 season.Yacht charters kept growing strongly around Capri, the Amalfi Coast and Portofino, with slower growth in Sardinia and stable demand in Sicily..Shore excursions grew across Genoa, La Spezia, Livorno, Civitavecchia and Naples. The company added Salerno in 2026 to improve access to the Amalfi Coast and Capri..Emilia-Romagna was the breakout region, driven by food experiences, art and history, and Motor Valley driving experiences..Wine tourism grew in Tuscany, Umbria and Piedmont..Rome, Florence, Venice, Lake Como and Cinque Terre held steady. In Cinque Terre, more travelers booked directly and more chose spring and autumn over July and August..Multigenerational trips increased, favoring private formats such as chartered boats and private drivers..The shoulder season expanded, with marked increases in April, September, October and November, including more American families traveling to Italy over Thanksgiving week..Interest in lesser-known regions rose, led by Lazio beyond Rome and the Marche.The company attributes the OTA decline to price-sensitive travelers being more affected by higher prices, changes in how marketplaces rank and recommend experiences, and some bookings moving to direct and advisor channels.Outlook for 2027Kiss from Italy expects the season to keep lengthening, with autumn built around truffles, wineries, and new olive oil, and winter experiences such as the Bernina Express gaining ground. It also expects continued growth in secondary destinations."As AI grows, so does the need for tested human expertise," said Barsotti. "An AI can produce an itinerary in seconds. It can't tell you which day will work for a 75-year-old and a 7-year-old together, or when to move a boat day because the sea is turning. That's why travel advisors will become more relevant because of AI, not less."Kiss from Italy is developing a new website and new services for travel advisors, to be introduced in the coming months.Figures are based on Kiss from Italy internal data and show the change in revenue for January–September 2026 compared with January–September 2025, with trips counted by actual travel date.

Francesca Bersani

KissFromItaly - Blue Travel LLC

+1 6174181860

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Kiss from Italy Reports 65% Rise in Direct Revenue and 50% Growth in Travel Advisor Business in 2026 News Provided By Kiss From Italy / Blue Travel LLC October 13, 2026, 11:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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