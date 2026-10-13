Beck Campaign Builds Momentum With Congressional Candidate Forum, Major Labor Endorsements, And Expanded Advertising

Andy Beck

NEA and SEIU Wisconsin add support as Beck for Congress launches radio, video, and billboard advertising in Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District.

- Andrew "Andy" Beck, Democratic Candidate for CongressWEST BEND, WI, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With just three weeks remaining before the November 3 general election, Democratic congressional candidate Andrew“Andy” Beck is building momentum in Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District through new endorsements, expanded advertising, and an upcoming candidate forum featuring incumbent Republican Congressman Scott Fitzgerald.Congressional Candidate Forum Scheduled for October 19Beck is scheduled to participate in the 5th Congressional District Candidate Forum hosted by SOPHIA, a member of WISDOM, on Monday, October 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church-West, 13001 W. North Avenue in Brookfield.The nonpartisan event, moderated by Tim Sullivan of the Watertown Daily Times, is designed to give voters an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates about their priorities and ask questions.Both Beck and Fitzgerald are listed on the forum announcement, although candidate participation remains subject to confirmation."I welcome every opportunity to sit down with voters and discuss the issues affecting their families," said Beck. "The people of the 5th District deserve to hear directly from the candidates seeking to represent them. I look forward to a substantive discussion about affordability, healthcare, jobs, and the future of our communities."Growing Support from Labor and Advocacy OrganizationsBeck's campaign continues to earn support from organizations representing working families, educators, and advocates for democratic representation.Recent endorsements include the National Education Association (NEA), SEIU Wisconsin, and DC Statehood PAC, adding to a growing coalition of labor and advocacy organizations supporting his candidacy.Beck has also received endorsements from the Wisconsin AFL-CIO, United Auto Workers, Wisconsin Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, and other organizations."These endorsements mean a great deal to me," Beck said. "I've spent my career in the private sector, and I understand the importance of good-paying jobs, collective bargaining, strong public schools, and affordable healthcare. Working families need someone in Washington who understands their challenges and will stand up for their interests."Campaign Expands Radio, Billboard, and Digital AdvertisingThe Beck for Congress campaign is moving forward with an expanded advertising effort designed to reach voters throughout the district during the final weeks of the election.Radio commercials began airing October 5 on WKLH and WHQG in the Milwaukee market, with additional advertising beginning October 7 on WTKM. The campaign is also expanding its digital video outreach and preparing billboard advertising for the final weeks before Election Day.The advertising focuses on affordability, good jobs, healthcare, and the need for responsive representation in Congress."We're running a grassroots campaign powered by volunteers, individual contributors, and people who believe the 5th District deserves a choice," Beck said. "Our message is simple: lower costs, good jobs, and better healthcare. We're working every day to make sure voters hear that message before November 3."A Choice for Wisconsin's 5th DistrictBeck, a longtime Wisconsin resident with experience in healthcare, manufacturing, and business leadership, is challenging incumbent Scott Fitzgerald in the November 3 election.As early voting approaches, the campaign is encouraging residents to learn about the candidates, participate in public forums, and make their voices heard."This election is about who will show up, listen, and work for the people of Wisconsin's 5th District," Beck concluded. "We're moving forward with energy, growing support, and a commitment to earning every vote."About Andy BeckAndrew "Andy" Beck is the Democratic candidate for Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District. A Wisconsin native with a background in healthcare, manufacturing, sales, and business leadership, Beck is running to lower costs, strengthen good-paying jobs, protect Social Security and Medicare, and improve access to affordable healthcare.

Andrew Beck

Beck for Congress

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Beck Campaign Builds Momentum with Congressional Candidate Forum, Major Labor Endorsements, and Expanded Advertising News Provided By Beck for Congress October 13, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Politics, U.S. Politics



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