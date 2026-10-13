Seasoned Operating Executive Christina Derosa Joins Chief Outsiders To Accelerate Growth And Create Enterprise Value

Christina DeRosa to transform client companies into customer-centric growth engines across consumer and technology sectors as Chief Outsiders Fractional CMO & CPO.

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Christina DeRosa to transform client companies into customer-centric growth engines across consumer and tech sectors as Chief Outsiders Fractional CMO & CPO.

- Dawn Werry, Managing Partner, Chief OutsidersBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Christina DeRosa, a hands-on and seasoned operating executive, has joined Chief Outsiders as a Fractional Chief Marketing and Chief Product Officer. DeRosa will partner with both Consumer and B2B CEOs and investors to transform complex businesses into customer-centric growth engines by aligning Marketing, Product, and Sales to translate strategy into execution, unlock revenue growth, improve profitability, and build enterprise value.DeRosa joins Chief Outsiders' network of more than 100 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs), leveraging her extensive operational experience across go-to-market transformation, product innovation, and customer experience in consumer products, services, retail/ecommerce, and B2B SaaS & technology.“Christina brings a rare combination of strategic perspective and hands-on operating experience,” said Dawn Werry, East Region Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders.“Her ability to connect marketing, sales, technology, and operational strategy to drive measurable business outcomes will be a tremendous asset to Consumer and B2B CEOs navigating complex growth and transformation challenges.”Proven Growth & Value Creation in Consumer and B2BThroughout her career, DeRosa has built and scaled growth across both Consumer and B2B businesses, from emerging companies to global enterprises ranging from $20 million to $6 billion in revenue. Her leadership spans Marketing, Product, and General Management, from individual contributor to leading global organizations of 250 people across PE-, VC-, public-, private-, and founder-led environments. She has contributed to three successful exits and consistently delivered measurable revenue growth, profitability improvement, customer acquisition, and enterprise value creation.Her B2B SaaS and Technology experience includes serving as CMO of OpenText Cybersecurity, where she led a global organization and drove growth across SMB, enterprise, and e-commerce channels, and Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Agero, where she innovated a connected-vehicle SaaS portfolio serving 11 of the 15 largest automotive manufacturers and top 5 U.S. insurance companies. At Asurion, she developed a configurable SaaS offering spanning mobility and home services, integrating technology, global call centers, and in-market fleets.Her Consumer experience spans Microsoft Xbox, Mattel, Luxury Garage Sale, Northstar Fertility and other high-growth businesses, where she applied digital marketing, customer experience, and commercial strategies to drive growth and improve business performance. As General Manager of Xbox LIVE at Microsoft, she tripled subscribers to 20 million members and expanded the platform beyond gaming through its first Smart TV UX and exclusive content partnerships with Netflix, ESPN, and Facebook. As CEO of Luxury Garage Sale, she achieved first-time profitability within eight months while reducing operating expenses by 30% across retail and ecommerce channels. At Northstar Fertility, she generated 20,000 qualified leads annually while reducing CAC by 50% and increasing funnel conversion fourfold.DeRosa holds an MBA in Communications & Media and International Business and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with concentrations in Finance and Economics from Fordham University.About Chief OutsidersMid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation's leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm's cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 100 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.Team OutsidersTM leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGearsOS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry's first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team OutsidersTM. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders' proven Growth Gearsprocess.

Maleia Wood

Chief Outsiders

+1 855-777-2443

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Seasoned Operating Executive Christina DeRosa Joins Chief Outsiders to Accelerate Growth and Create Enterprise Value News Provided By Chief Outsiders October 13, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Technology



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