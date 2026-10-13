Govt Unveils Standard Treatment Protocols For Dermatological Disorders

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Ministry of Ayush on Tuesday released Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs) on the management of dermatological disorders across Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy systems, with the inclusion of Yoga, in a move aimed at promoting greater uniformity, quality assurance and evidence-based clinical practice in Ayush healthcare.

Prepared by the Ayush Vertical under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the guidelines are designed to strengthen clinical care for skin-related conditions while supporting the integration of Ayush systems within the country's broader healthcare framework.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav said the guidelines combine system-specific clinical approaches with contemporary scientific evidence to support safe, effective and holistic management of common dermatological conditions.

He noted that the initiative would help improve patient care and enhance the contribution of Ayush systems to public health by encouraging standardized and evidence-informed treatment practices.

Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said the guidelines represent a significant step towards strengthening standardisation, quality and evidence-based practice across Ayush systems.

Developed through expert consultations and assessment of contemporary scientific evidence, the document provides practical recommendations for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up of patients while preserving the core principles of each traditional medical system, he added.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Loveneesh G. Krishna said the guidelines would promote quality assurance and greater uniformity in healthcare delivery across Ayush systems.

He emphasised that multidisciplinary collaboration would support practitioners in providing safe, effective and patient-centric care.

The guidelines were unveiled on the occasion of the 11th Ayurveda Day and cover common skin disorders such as psoriasis, dermatitis, vitiligo, urticaria and dermatophytosis.

For each Ayush discipline, the document outlines system-specific approaches to prevention, diagnosis, treatment, follow-up care and rehabilitation.

According to the Ministry, the development of the guidelines involved an extensive interdisciplinary effort bringing together experts from Ayush research councils, senior academicians from Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy, Yoga specialists and experts from modern medicine.

The process included reviews of classical texts, evaluation of scientific evidence, expert consultations and consensus-based discussions.