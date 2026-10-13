Maha ATS Conducts Raids At 5 Locations, Probes Suspicious International Whatsapp Group

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) continued its investigation into suspicious activities linked to a WhatsApp group for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, conducting raids at five locations across the state and questioning several individuals, sources said.

During the investigation, the agency uncovered an international WhatsApp group comprising members from several countries, including Pakistan and Gulf nations.

The ATS is examining the activities of the group and the nature of the discussions taking place among its members to determine whether there are any links to suspicious activities, officials said.

Earlier on Monday, the Maharashtra ATS questioned a teacher residing in Rajapur in Ratnagiri district for several hours in connection with the case.

The teacher was released after the questioning, while the investigation continued into the WhatsApp group that reportedly included members from different countries, officials said.

According to the information received by the investigating agency, the group also had individuals associated with religious organisations as members.

Religious topics were reportedly discussed in the group, prompting the agency to examine the nature of these conversations and the possible activities of those participating in them.

The ATS suspects that the WhatsApp group could potentially have links to the terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. However, no concrete information or evidence has emerged so far to establish a connection between the group and the outfit.

The suspected link remains under investigation, and further details are expected to emerge as the agency examines the available information.

The agency is seeking to determine the identities of those associated with the WhatsApp group and understand the nature of their interactions.

Investigation into the case is currently underway, according to the officials.

Further details are awaited.