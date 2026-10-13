CCTV Footage Of Jewar Market Murder Surfaces Four Shooters Still At Large

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida (UP), Oct 13 (IANS) Seven days after a youth was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida in a busy market area in broad daylight raising concerns over law and order in the state, a chilling CCTV footage of the crime has surfaced where the attackers are seen chasing and firing at the victim who is trying to run and hide from his killers.

The incident had occurred in the Jahangirpur market area under Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar police station limits.

The youth was hit by six bullets, killing him on the spot. Seven days after the incident, two shooters have been arrested, while four remain at large, according to the police.

The CCTV footage shows a stampede inside the market during the shooting. People in the market were seen running for safety after the shots were fired.

The incident took place in broad daylight, sending people scrambling for safety.

The shooting in the busy marketplace left local residents and traders concerned about security in the area.

The assailants fled after abandoning a motorcycle without a number plate, officials said.

According to the officials, police launched an investigation and began searching for those involved in the killing.

"Two accused have since been arrested and sent to jail. However, four alleged shooters remain absconding, a week after the murder," an official said.

The emergence of the CCTV footage has brought renewed attention to the case.

Local residents have demanded the early arrest of the remaining suspects and stronger security arrangements in the market, where traders continue to have concerns about conducting their daily business.

The investigation is ongoing, with police efforts focussed on tracing the four absconding suspects.

Further details are awaited.

This incident occurred close on the heels of another such incident in the Jewar police station limits.

On October 4, a youth was killed after allegedly being attacked with a shovel during an altercation in Neemka village under the Jewar Police Station area.

The accused fled the spot after the incident. Police said the accused has been identified on the basis of the investigation and available evidence, and efforts are underway to arrest him.

Investigation continues in both cases.