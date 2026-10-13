Israeli Forces Block Construction Work in Syria’s Quneitra Countryside
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces entered the southwestern Syrian countryside of Quneitra on Monday and stopped construction activities in the area, according to reports.
Six Israeli military vehicles reportedly advanced into territory south of Al-Rafid in Quneitra province.
The forces also prevented local residents from excavating foundations for construction projects, according to the reports.
In a separate incident, Israeli troops reportedly demolished an abandoned military barracks at Tal Harboun, near Beit Jinn in the western countryside of Damascus.
Israel has broadened its military activities inside Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government on Dec. 8, 2024. Its forces have moved into the demilitarized buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights and surrounding positions.
Syrian authorities have called on Israel to withdraw from the territories it has occupied, while reiterating their commitment to the 1974 disengagement agreement. Israel, meanwhile, maintains that its actions are motivated by security concerns.
Six Israeli military vehicles reportedly advanced into territory south of Al-Rafid in Quneitra province.
The forces also prevented local residents from excavating foundations for construction projects, according to the reports.
In a separate incident, Israeli troops reportedly demolished an abandoned military barracks at Tal Harboun, near Beit Jinn in the western countryside of Damascus.
Israel has broadened its military activities inside Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government on Dec. 8, 2024. Its forces have moved into the demilitarized buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights and surrounding positions.
Syrian authorities have called on Israel to withdraw from the territories it has occupied, while reiterating their commitment to the 1974 disengagement agreement. Israel, meanwhile, maintains that its actions are motivated by security concerns.
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