'More Attitude Than Real One': Madhuri Dixit's Lookalike Goes Viral, Leaves Internet Stunned - WATCH

Another day, another bizarre video on the internet! Yes, social media has become a one-stop destination for all the celebrity gossip, entertaining news, and much more. Well, if you are an ardent Bollywood fan like we all are, then you must know that it has become super casual to spot celebrity lookalikes on social media. Some naturally look like them, while some put in the extra effort to reach another level of fan frenzy!

Madhuri Dixit Lookalike Goes Viral!

In the same light, a video has now gone viral on social media that shows a woman who is an absolute lookalike of Madhuri Dixit. Same curly, frizzy hair, same smile, and those facial features? An absolute spitting image. The viral video captures her at a wedding. What came out as a highlighting point in the video is how she was allegedly throwing tantrums to click pics with wedding guests. How much of that is true remains unverified.

Take a look at the video here!

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A post shared by Madhu Sharma (@madhu_hunny_events)

How Netizen's Reacted!

It took no time for the video to go crazy viral on social media. Some called her out for her alleged rude behaviour, while others were in awe of her uncanny resemblance. One user wrote,“Her attitude is more than real one.” Another comment read,“And who is that guy in cap supposed to be? Anil Kapoor?” One more comment read,“Kya attitude dikha rhi hai madhuri from meesho.”