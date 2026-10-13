Rwanda Secures Formula One Return to Africa
(MENAFN) Rwanda is preparing to host a Formula One Grand Prix in the early 2030s under a 10-year agreement announced on Tuesday, paving the way for the sport’s return to the African continent after an absence of nearly four decades.
The agreement was unveiled during a news conference in Kigali attended by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Formula One President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, and International Automobile Federation (FIA) President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
“Today is a landmark moment for Formula 1. With Rwanda joining the calendar from the next decade, our sport will race in every inhabited continent, bringing the World Championship closer than ever to fans around the globe,” Domenicali said.
Rwanda first formally presented its ambitions to host a Formula One race in December 2024, when Kagame announced the country's plans during the FIA’s annual meetings in Kigali. The latest agreement marks a significant step toward turning that proposal into an international motorsport event.
The inaugural race will be held after the construction of a purpose-built circuit in Bugesera, approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Kigali. The planned venue will be situated near the new Kigali International Airport, linking the racing facility to a major transportation hub.
The circuit is expected to meet FIA Grade 1 standards, the highest certification required for venues hosting Formula One races. Developing a facility that meets these requirements will be essential to bringing the championship to Rwanda and accommodating the technical and operational demands of a Grand Prix weekend.
The agreement would bring Formula One back to Africa for the first time since the 1993 South African Grand Prix at the Kyalami circuit. Rwanda’s entry would also expand the championship’s geographical reach and establish a new destination for teams, drivers and international motorsport fans.
Further information, including the date of the first race, the construction schedule for the circuit and arrangements for the Grand Prix weekend, is expected to be announced at a later stage.
The planned event represents a long-term commitment to bringing top-level motorsport to Rwanda, with the proposed circuit and supporting infrastructure forming the foundation for the country’s bid to join the Formula One calendar in the next decade.
The agreement was unveiled during a news conference in Kigali attended by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Formula One President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, and International Automobile Federation (FIA) President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
“Today is a landmark moment for Formula 1. With Rwanda joining the calendar from the next decade, our sport will race in every inhabited continent, bringing the World Championship closer than ever to fans around the globe,” Domenicali said.
Rwanda first formally presented its ambitions to host a Formula One race in December 2024, when Kagame announced the country's plans during the FIA’s annual meetings in Kigali. The latest agreement marks a significant step toward turning that proposal into an international motorsport event.
The inaugural race will be held after the construction of a purpose-built circuit in Bugesera, approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Kigali. The planned venue will be situated near the new Kigali International Airport, linking the racing facility to a major transportation hub.
The circuit is expected to meet FIA Grade 1 standards, the highest certification required for venues hosting Formula One races. Developing a facility that meets these requirements will be essential to bringing the championship to Rwanda and accommodating the technical and operational demands of a Grand Prix weekend.
The agreement would bring Formula One back to Africa for the first time since the 1993 South African Grand Prix at the Kyalami circuit. Rwanda’s entry would also expand the championship’s geographical reach and establish a new destination for teams, drivers and international motorsport fans.
Further information, including the date of the first race, the construction schedule for the circuit and arrangements for the Grand Prix weekend, is expected to be announced at a later stage.
The planned event represents a long-term commitment to bringing top-level motorsport to Rwanda, with the proposed circuit and supporting infrastructure forming the foundation for the country’s bid to join the Formula One calendar in the next decade.
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