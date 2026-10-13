Reform UK Pledges to Suspend Asylum System for Up to Five Years
(MENAFN) Reform UK leader Nigel Farage announced on Monday that his party would suspend the United Kingdom’s asylum system for up to five years if it wins the next general election, with the proposal also covering the cancellation of pending applications.
Speaking at a news conference, Farage said a Reform-led government would halt the asylum system throughout its first parliamentary term, arguing that the country could no longer accept the security risks associated with existing arrangements.
“We will end the asylum system for up to five years,” he said.
“We literally have no idea who is here, and we frankly can't afford to take the risk. It's not as if we've been ungenerous over the course of the last decade,” he added.
The party’s proposed measures would render outstanding asylum claims invalid as part of its broader effort to tighten immigration controls.
Farage also pledged that a Reform government would pursue the deportation of all foreign nationals convicted of crimes, as well as individuals living in the UK without legal authorization.
He presented the proposed measures as a means of reinforcing national security and tightening control over the country’s borders.
Farage said he wanted Britain to become “a country that puts national security at the top of the agenda, a country that does everything it can to protect its own citizens, and a country that detains and deports people that come illegally, as virtually every other country in the world does.”
Speaking at a news conference, Farage said a Reform-led government would halt the asylum system throughout its first parliamentary term, arguing that the country could no longer accept the security risks associated with existing arrangements.
“We will end the asylum system for up to five years,” he said.
“We literally have no idea who is here, and we frankly can't afford to take the risk. It's not as if we've been ungenerous over the course of the last decade,” he added.
The party’s proposed measures would render outstanding asylum claims invalid as part of its broader effort to tighten immigration controls.
Farage also pledged that a Reform government would pursue the deportation of all foreign nationals convicted of crimes, as well as individuals living in the UK without legal authorization.
He presented the proposed measures as a means of reinforcing national security and tightening control over the country’s borders.
Farage said he wanted Britain to become “a country that puts national security at the top of the agenda, a country that does everything it can to protect its own citizens, and a country that detains and deports people that come illegally, as virtually every other country in the world does.”
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