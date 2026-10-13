Lithuanian Lawmakers Push for Safeguards Against AI Voice Cloning
(MENAFN) Lithuanian lawmakers called on Monday for new legal protections against artificial intelligence-generated voice cloning, amid growing concerns about the misuse of digital technology.
The proposed amendments to the Civil Code would establish a legal right to one’s own voice, requiring individuals’ consent before their voices could be reproduced, published or used for other purposes, according to reports.
The proposed rules would cover authentic voice recordings, imitations and AI-generated voices that could be used to identify a particular person.
However, parody and satire would be exempt, provided they did not deceive the public about the authenticity of a recording or infringe on an individual’s honor, dignity, professional reputation or privacy.
Conservative lawmaker Vytautas Kernagis, one of the proposal’s authors, reportedly warned that rapid advances in artificial intelligence were making it increasingly difficult to distinguish genuine voices from digitally generated ones, raising the risk of disinformation and fraud.
Meanwhile, the Lithuanian government said it would assess whether current national legislation offers adequate protection for people’s voices and digital likenesses.
The proposed amendments to the Civil Code would establish a legal right to one’s own voice, requiring individuals’ consent before their voices could be reproduced, published or used for other purposes, according to reports.
The proposed rules would cover authentic voice recordings, imitations and AI-generated voices that could be used to identify a particular person.
However, parody and satire would be exempt, provided they did not deceive the public about the authenticity of a recording or infringe on an individual’s honor, dignity, professional reputation or privacy.
Conservative lawmaker Vytautas Kernagis, one of the proposal’s authors, reportedly warned that rapid advances in artificial intelligence were making it increasingly difficult to distinguish genuine voices from digitally generated ones, raising the risk of disinformation and fraud.
Meanwhile, the Lithuanian government said it would assess whether current national legislation offers adequate protection for people’s voices and digital likenesses.
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