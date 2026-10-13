UAE Rains: Where Hail Fell, Lightning Struck And Water Flowed As More Showers Forecast

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Hailstones bouncing off desert roads, muddy water rushing through valleys and lightning illuminating the sky. These were some of the scenes captured across the UAE on Monday, October 12, as rain swept through several eastern and inland areas of the country.

More rain is expected in parts of the UAE until the end of the week, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting further showers that could extend into inland areas of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra. The unsettled conditions could also bring thunder, gusty winds and blowing dust.

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Monday's rainfall varied from one location to another, with some areas experiencing showers while others saw hail, thunderstorms and flowing runoff.

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Videos shared on social media showed roads dotted with hailstones, motorists navigating wet conditions and people standing in the rain. In some areas, the downpours sent muddy water flowing across roads and through low-lying terrain.

The NCM issued safety advisories during the unsettled weather, including a flash flood warning for mountainous areas.

Here's a look at where the rain fell, the conditions reported and what residents can expect over the coming days.

Sharjah: Hail in Mleiha, Al Madam and Al Ukhaidir

Sharjah's central region was among the areas that experienced hail on Monday, with reports from Mleiha, Al Madam and Al Ukhaidir.

Videos posted by weather-tracking account Storm Centre showed small hailstones scattered across sandy roads and open ground in Mleiha and Al Ukhaidir.

In Al Madam, another video showed hail falling on a road, with the ground visibly dotted with white pellets.

The area's changing weather also drew storm chasers. A video posted by UAE Weatherman showed two men standing in the rain beside a large vehicle in Al Madam at around 5.40pm on Monday.

Another video from Mleiha, reportedly filmed at around 4.10pm, showed stormy conditions, with rain and reduced visibility along a road.

Al Ain: Heavy showers and night-time rain

Rain was also reported in and around Al Ain, with unsettled weather affecting parts of the region.

Storm Centre shared videos at 8.37pm showing rain falling west of Al Ain. Streetlights illuminated the downpour as water collected on the road surface and vehicles moved through the wet conditions.

Hatta road: Water flows through low-lying areas

The rain also caused runoff along Al Watan Road towards Hatta.

A video shared by Storm Centre showed muddy water rushing through low-lying terrain alongside the road.

Such conditions are particularly hazardous around mountains and wadis, where heavy rainfall can cause water levels to rise rapidly.

Shawkah, in Ras Al Khaimah, was also among the areas that received rain on Monday. Showers of varying intensity were reported across parts of the eastern and northern UAE.

Lightning captured in Sharjah

Beyond the rainfall and hail, lightning was also captured in Sharjah during the unsettled weather.

A video shared by Instagram user @s_rak29, reportedly filmed in Mleiha, showed a spectacular, branching lightning bolt stretching across the sky and appearing to strike the ground, producing a bright orange flash at the point of contact.

Another video shared by UAE Weatherman was described as showing a lightning bolt striking the ground in Hamda, Sharjah, on Monday evening.

NCM issues flash flood and driving warnings

As rain swept through parts of the country, the NCM issued a flash flood alert for some mountainous areas on Monday.

The warning was in effect from 3.30pm until 9pm on October 12, urging the public to exercise caution during rainfall and avoid areas prone to flash flooding.

In a separate advisory, the NCM urged residents to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. Those who needed to travel were advised to drive cautiously, remain alert and use low-beam headlights when visibility was reduced.

The authority also urged residents to follow official weather forecasts and comply with instructions issued by the relevant authorities, rather than circulating unverified information.

More rain possible: What to expect this week

More rain is expected across parts of the UAE until the end of the week, with showers potentially spreading from the eastern and northern regions into inland areas.

According to Dr Ahmed Habib, meteorologist at the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the following areas could receive rainfall:

Dubai: Inland areas, including locations near Mirdif. Dubai-Al Ain road: Areas along the route between the two cities. Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road: Locations along the highway connecting the two cities. Sweihan: Inland areas near Al Ain. Al Dhafra: Parts of the region, including Madinat Zayed.

Rainfall is expected to be light to moderate but could turn heavy at times, accompanied by thunder and gusty winds. Downdrafts from developing clouds could also stir up dust and sand, reducing visibility, particularly in open areas.

Residents have been advised to monitor official weather updates, particularly when travelling through mountainous areas or locations prone to flash flooding.

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