Sudan Launches Investigation into Deadly Incident Near Egyptian Border
(MENAFN) Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ordered a fact-finding investigation on Monday into reports that 72 miners were killed near the Egyptian border on Saturday.
According to a statement from the council, the investigative committee will include representatives from the Public Prosecution, along with relevant judicial and security authorities.
The panel is tasked with determining the circumstances surrounding the incident and presenting its findings, although no deadline for completing the investigation was specified.
“Protecting the lives of Sudanese citizens and safeguarding their safety and dignity is a fundamental responsibility of the state,” Burhan said.
He emphasized “the need to deal with the incident seriously, ensuring that the facts are uncovered and borders are protected and respected.”
“The leaderships of the two brotherly countries are in contact to establish the circumstances of the incident and make the facts public,” he added.
On Sunday, the independent Emergency Lawyers group reported that the death toll from an airstrike in the North al-Wadi area inside Sudan had climbed to 72 miners. The group said Egyptian aircraft were suspected of conducting the attack.
Earlier, the independent Sudan Doctors Network reported that aerial bombardment near the Egyptian border had killed 13 miners and wounded 28 others.
Egyptian authorities had not issued an immediate response to the allegations.
According to a statement from the council, the investigative committee will include representatives from the Public Prosecution, along with relevant judicial and security authorities.
The panel is tasked with determining the circumstances surrounding the incident and presenting its findings, although no deadline for completing the investigation was specified.
“Protecting the lives of Sudanese citizens and safeguarding their safety and dignity is a fundamental responsibility of the state,” Burhan said.
He emphasized “the need to deal with the incident seriously, ensuring that the facts are uncovered and borders are protected and respected.”
“The leaderships of the two brotherly countries are in contact to establish the circumstances of the incident and make the facts public,” he added.
On Sunday, the independent Emergency Lawyers group reported that the death toll from an airstrike in the North al-Wadi area inside Sudan had climbed to 72 miners. The group said Egyptian aircraft were suspected of conducting the attack.
Earlier, the independent Sudan Doctors Network reported that aerial bombardment near the Egyptian border had killed 13 miners and wounded 28 others.
Egyptian authorities had not issued an immediate response to the allegations.
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