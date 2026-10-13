Port Victoria Secures Top Indian Ocean Honours At World Cruise Awards 2026

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Port Victoria has received further international recognition, having been named the Indian Ocean's Best Cruise Terminal 2026 at the World Cruise Awards. The award was announced on 12 October 2026 during the World Cruise Awards Gala Ceremony, held at Princess Grand Jamaica as part of World Travel Week.

The Ministry of Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation acknowledges this achievement and recognises the ongoing efforts of the Seychelles Ports Authority (SPA), which manages Port Victoria, to maintain service standards and strengthen Seychelles' position in the regional and international cruise industry.

Port Victoria competed alongside other regional port facilities, including Port Réunion, Maldives Commercial Port Harbour and Port Louis Harbour. The award recognises efforts to enhance port services and improve the cruise passenger experience, further supporting Seychelles' standing as a destination in the Indian Ocean cruise market.

This latest accolade follows Port Victoria's recognition as the Indian Ocean's Leading Cruise Port at the 2026 World Travel Awards, announced during a ceremony held at CROSSROADS Maldives on 27 September 2026. Together, these awards highlight the continued efforts of SPA and its teams to maintain service standards and respond to the evolving expectations of the cruise industry.

With the 2026–2027 cruise ship season scheduled to commence on 17 November 2026, the Ministry continues to work closely with SPA, the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, and other stakeholders to prepare for the arrival of cruise ships and their passengers. These preparations focus on ensuring that the necessary arrangements are in place to support port operations, passenger services and the overall visitor experience.

The Minister for Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation, Ms. Veronique Laporte congratulates SPA and its team on receiving another prestigious international award, acknowledging their continued contribution to the development of Seychelles' maritime sector and their efforts to enhance Port Victoria's services and reputation as a leading cruise destination in the Indian Ocean.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation, Seychelles.