French Students Renew Nationwide Protests as Hundreds of Schools Close
(MENAFN) French students staged another round of nationwide demonstrations on Tuesday, with approximately 200 schools closed as teachers’ unions joined calls for increased public education funding, improved working conditions and better learning environments.
The latest mobilization, marking the fifth round of protests, included marches in Lyon and Nantes, while students blocked access to schools in Paris, Rennes and Strasbourg. The demonstrations reflect growing pressure on the government to address concerns surrounding the education system and the conditions faced by students and staff.
Education Minister Edouard Geffray told France Inter that “around 200 establishments are closed,” noting that the number was lower than the previous week.
Geffray also highlighted measures intended to address students’ concerns and staffing shortages. A consultation platform designed to gather feedback from high school students had received 86,000 contributions, he said, while recruitment efforts were underway to bring in nearly 1,000 contract teachers to improve the availability of replacement staff.
In the French capital, students, parents and teachers gathered near the Helene-Boucher high school. Protesters also partially blocked access to the Turgot and Montaigne high schools as demonstrations spread across several educational institutions.
Another march was scheduled to depart from Place d’Italie at 2 p.m. local time and proceed toward Les Invalides, adding to the day’s demonstrations in Paris.
The protests also affected higher education. Paris-Pantheon-Assas University transferred classes online after blockades disrupted activities at its Assas and Vaugirard campuses. A police source confirmed that two groups had clashed outside the Assas campus earlier in the morning, while students said one of their classmates had been injured.
Teachers’ unions FSU-SNUIPP and SNES-FSU urged their members to participate in the demonstrations, emphasizing that educators shared students’ concerns over public education funding, workplace conditions and salaries. Their involvement broadened the mobilization beyond students, bringing education workers into the campaign for changes to the system.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also joined protesters outside Paul-Eluard high school in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. Around 20 lawyers gathered at the location to form a protective chain around students participating in the demonstration.
Speaking to reporters, Thunberg criticized the police response to the protests and expressed support for young people demanding improvements to their education.
“This shows everything about the police and who they really protect. Law enforcement is supposed to protect young people,” she said.
Thunberg also denounced what she described as an “extremely violent” police force confronting young people demonstrating for “the bare minimum.”
Among the movement’s central demands are greater government investment in education and opposition to Parcoursup, France’s university admissions platform. Protesters have raised concerns about the admissions process alongside wider complaints about resources, educational opportunities and conditions in schools.
President Emmanuel Macron called on demonstrators to remain calm and respect people and property as the protests continued across the country.
The movement has also prompted a significant law enforcement response. More than 6,800 people, most of them minors, have been detained since the demonstrations began, according to reports. Meanwhile, France’s national police watchdog, IGPN, has opened 24 investigations into suspected cases of police violence.
The latest demonstrations highlight the growing dispute over education policy, student welfare and the handling of public protests. With students and teachers continuing to press for changes, the government faces mounting demands to address their concerns while maintaining order around schools and universities.
The latest mobilization, marking the fifth round of protests, included marches in Lyon and Nantes, while students blocked access to schools in Paris, Rennes and Strasbourg. The demonstrations reflect growing pressure on the government to address concerns surrounding the education system and the conditions faced by students and staff.
Education Minister Edouard Geffray told France Inter that “around 200 establishments are closed,” noting that the number was lower than the previous week.
Geffray also highlighted measures intended to address students’ concerns and staffing shortages. A consultation platform designed to gather feedback from high school students had received 86,000 contributions, he said, while recruitment efforts were underway to bring in nearly 1,000 contract teachers to improve the availability of replacement staff.
In the French capital, students, parents and teachers gathered near the Helene-Boucher high school. Protesters also partially blocked access to the Turgot and Montaigne high schools as demonstrations spread across several educational institutions.
Another march was scheduled to depart from Place d’Italie at 2 p.m. local time and proceed toward Les Invalides, adding to the day’s demonstrations in Paris.
The protests also affected higher education. Paris-Pantheon-Assas University transferred classes online after blockades disrupted activities at its Assas and Vaugirard campuses. A police source confirmed that two groups had clashed outside the Assas campus earlier in the morning, while students said one of their classmates had been injured.
Teachers’ unions FSU-SNUIPP and SNES-FSU urged their members to participate in the demonstrations, emphasizing that educators shared students’ concerns over public education funding, workplace conditions and salaries. Their involvement broadened the mobilization beyond students, bringing education workers into the campaign for changes to the system.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also joined protesters outside Paul-Eluard high school in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. Around 20 lawyers gathered at the location to form a protective chain around students participating in the demonstration.
Speaking to reporters, Thunberg criticized the police response to the protests and expressed support for young people demanding improvements to their education.
“This shows everything about the police and who they really protect. Law enforcement is supposed to protect young people,” she said.
Thunberg also denounced what she described as an “extremely violent” police force confronting young people demonstrating for “the bare minimum.”
Among the movement’s central demands are greater government investment in education and opposition to Parcoursup, France’s university admissions platform. Protesters have raised concerns about the admissions process alongside wider complaints about resources, educational opportunities and conditions in schools.
President Emmanuel Macron called on demonstrators to remain calm and respect people and property as the protests continued across the country.
The movement has also prompted a significant law enforcement response. More than 6,800 people, most of them minors, have been detained since the demonstrations began, according to reports. Meanwhile, France’s national police watchdog, IGPN, has opened 24 investigations into suspected cases of police violence.
The latest demonstrations highlight the growing dispute over education policy, student welfare and the handling of public protests. With students and teachers continuing to press for changes, the government faces mounting demands to address their concerns while maintaining order around schools and universities.
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