Harshdeep Kaur And Raftaar To Headline TV9 Festival Of India 2026 In Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 13, 2026: TV9 Festival of India 2026 returns to the capital for its fourth edition from October 16 to 20, 2026, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate, New Delhi. Headlined by celebrated Bollywood and Sufi vocalist Harshdeep Kaur and rap sensation Raftaar, the festival promises an unforgettable festive experience, bringing together music lovers, families and communities for a spectacular celebration of India's cultural diversity.
Setting the stage for an exhilarating start, Harshdeep Kaur will perform live on October 16, captivating audiences with her soulful voice and much-loved musical repertoire. On October 17, Raftaar will take over the stage with his high-energy performance, bringing his signature rap style and infectious beats to the capital. These two headline concerts will set the tone for an action-packed five-day celebration.
The celebrations will continue from October 18 to 20 with three spectacular nights of Dandiya, featuring an exciting line-up of renowned performers and celebrity DJs. From traditional rhythms to contemporary beats, the Dandiya nights promise to bring people together in the true spirit of the festive season.
Beyond the stage, visitors can experience India's biggest Durga Puja pandal, offering a vibrant setting for devotional rituals and festive celebrations through the day. A lively lifestyle expo and shopping bazaar will bring together an exciting range of shopping options, while the food festival will serve up culinary delights. Cultural showcases and engaging activities for young visitors will further add to the festival's appeal, making it a destination for families, friends and festive enthusiasts alike.
With its unique blend of live entertainment, devotion, shopping, gastronomy and cultural experiences, the 4th edition of TV9 Festival of India aims to bring the best of India's festive spirit together under one roof.
Tickets for the headline concerts and Dandiya nights are available on BookMyShow and District. For a festival that brings together celebrated artists, vibrant traditions and unforgettable festive experiences, Delhi has every reason to mark its calendar.
Experience TV9 Festival of India 2026
· Dates: October 16 to 20, 2026
· Venue: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate, New Delhi
· Timings: 11:00 AM–10:00 PM
Event Schedule
· October 16: Live Music Concert featuring Harshdeep Kaur
· October 17: Live Music Concert featuring Raftaar
· October 18: Dandiya Night featuring BP Singh, Sheyas Dhramdhikari and DJ Shival
· October 19: Dandiya Night featuring Nizami Bandhu, Saurabh Shaury and DJ Veronika
· October 20: Dandiya Night featuring Falita, Mehfil e Khas and DJ Nitish Gulani
For updates, event information and surprises, visit
About TV9 Network:
TV9 Network, promoted by Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd (ABCL), is India's leading News Network. The network owns and operates one national Hindi news channel, TV9 Bharatvarsh, and English News Channel, News9, and five regional channels, comprising TV9 Telugu, TV9 Kannada, TV9 Marathi, TV9 Gujarati, and TV9 Bangla. The network holds leadership positions in its respective markets and has expanded significantly into the digital space, offering content through websites, social media, and a pioneering OTT platform, News9 Plus.
Setting the stage for an exhilarating start, Harshdeep Kaur will perform live on October 16, captivating audiences with her soulful voice and much-loved musical repertoire. On October 17, Raftaar will take over the stage with his high-energy performance, bringing his signature rap style and infectious beats to the capital. These two headline concerts will set the tone for an action-packed five-day celebration.
The celebrations will continue from October 18 to 20 with three spectacular nights of Dandiya, featuring an exciting line-up of renowned performers and celebrity DJs. From traditional rhythms to contemporary beats, the Dandiya nights promise to bring people together in the true spirit of the festive season.
Beyond the stage, visitors can experience India's biggest Durga Puja pandal, offering a vibrant setting for devotional rituals and festive celebrations through the day. A lively lifestyle expo and shopping bazaar will bring together an exciting range of shopping options, while the food festival will serve up culinary delights. Cultural showcases and engaging activities for young visitors will further add to the festival's appeal, making it a destination for families, friends and festive enthusiasts alike.
With its unique blend of live entertainment, devotion, shopping, gastronomy and cultural experiences, the 4th edition of TV9 Festival of India aims to bring the best of India's festive spirit together under one roof.
Tickets for the headline concerts and Dandiya nights are available on BookMyShow and District. For a festival that brings together celebrated artists, vibrant traditions and unforgettable festive experiences, Delhi has every reason to mark its calendar.
Experience TV9 Festival of India 2026
· Dates: October 16 to 20, 2026
· Venue: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate, New Delhi
· Timings: 11:00 AM–10:00 PM
Event Schedule
· October 16: Live Music Concert featuring Harshdeep Kaur
· October 17: Live Music Concert featuring Raftaar
· October 18: Dandiya Night featuring BP Singh, Sheyas Dhramdhikari and DJ Shival
· October 19: Dandiya Night featuring Nizami Bandhu, Saurabh Shaury and DJ Veronika
· October 20: Dandiya Night featuring Falita, Mehfil e Khas and DJ Nitish Gulani
For updates, event information and surprises, visit
About TV9 Network:
TV9 Network, promoted by Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd (ABCL), is India's leading News Network. The network owns and operates one national Hindi news channel, TV9 Bharatvarsh, and English News Channel, News9, and five regional channels, comprising TV9 Telugu, TV9 Kannada, TV9 Marathi, TV9 Gujarati, and TV9 Bangla. The network holds leadership positions in its respective markets and has expanded significantly into the digital space, offering content through websites, social media, and a pioneering OTT platform, News9 Plus.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment