Vedaanta Senior Living Launches Vedaanta Dakshin In Trichy, Investing INR 40 Crore In Sustainable Senior Living
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 13th October 2026: Vedaanta Senior Living has announced the launch of Vedaanta Dakshin, a ₹40 crore, multi-phase senior living community spread across 12.9 acres in Trichy. With just 179 homes, the development embraces low-density living, offering residents greater space, privacy and a lifestyle centred on comfort, well-being and meaningful social connections. Homes start at ₹50 lakh.
Located a 40-minute drive from the revered Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Vedaanta Dakshin brings together Trichy's rich spiritual heritage and the convenience of contemporary senior living. The community is designed to offer a peaceful living environment while keeping residents connected to the region's cultural traditions and modern amenities.
At the heart of Vedaanta Dakshin is Vedaanta Senior Living's 4C philosophy of Conscious, Care, Community and Culture, which informs the development's approach to architecture, services and resident experience. From climate-responsive design and integrated senior care to spaces that encourage social interaction and architectural elements inspired by local traditions, the four pillars aim to create a community that goes beyond housing to support a more comfortable, connected and fulfilling lifestyle for seniors.
"Vedaanta Dakshin reflects our belief that senior living should be designed around how people want to live, not simply where they want to live. Through our 4C philosophy, we are bringing together conscious design, dependable care, meaningful community engagement and a strong connection with local culture. Our aim is to create an environment where seniors can enjoy independence, build relationships and access support when they need it," said Shreya Anand, Director, Vedaanta Senior Living.
The Conscious pillar is reflected in the project's emphasis on sustainability and climate-responsive architecture. Drawing on traditional design principles and natural materials, the development incorporates brick walls, terracotta, stone, verandahs and gazebos to help reduce heat gain and create shaded, comfortable spaces. Native planting, rainwater harvesting, permeable paving, solar-ready roofs and parking, energy-efficient landscape lighting, and an organic vegetable and fruit garden further reinforce its sustainability focus.
Under Care, Vedaanta Dakshin brings together everyday assistance and technology-enabled services through Vyom 360, Vedaanta Senior Living's integrated service platform. Residents can access healthcare coordination, ambulance support for medical emergencies, housekeeping, concierge assistance and freshly prepared meals designed to balance nutritional needs with taste and individual preferences. Through Vyom, the brand's WhatsApp-based chatbot, residents can raise service requests conveniently, while the Vedaanta One Card enables them to manage additional services according to their needs.
The Community pillar centres on creating opportunities for residents to connect and participate in shared experiences. The development features a 9,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, an extended clubhouse verandah, central courtyards, shaded gathering areas and a garden pavilion, alongside spaces for community events and celebrations. Wide pathways and landscaped green zones further encourage residents to spend time outdoors and interact with their neighbours.
The Culture pillar draws inspiration from Trichy's spiritual and architectural heritage. A temple within the community, traditionally inspired homes, locally influenced streetscapes and traditional architectural elements bring regional character into the development while adapting familiar design influences to contemporary living.
Vedaanta Dakshin offers homes ranging from 967 to 1,200 sq. ft., Premium Villas spanning 1,500 to 1,800 sq. ft., and Signature Villas ranging from 2,100 to 2,400 sq. ft. With its low-density planning, sustainability-led design and service-focused approach, the community reflects Vedaanta Senior Living's vision of making senior living an integrated lifestyle experience rather than simply a real estate offering. For more information click-
About Vedaanta Senior Living
Established in 2014, Vedaanta Senior Living is one of South India's leading service-first senior living operators, with 20+ communities launched and over 1000 residents across independent and assisted living communities. Operating across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kochi, Thrissur, Kottayam and other cities, the company partners with leading Tier I builders to design, operate and manage senior living communities. Its approach combines hospitality, healthcare coordination, wellness, emergency response and resident engagement to support seniors in living with dignity, independence and comfort.
Located a 40-minute drive from the revered Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Vedaanta Dakshin brings together Trichy's rich spiritual heritage and the convenience of contemporary senior living. The community is designed to offer a peaceful living environment while keeping residents connected to the region's cultural traditions and modern amenities.
At the heart of Vedaanta Dakshin is Vedaanta Senior Living's 4C philosophy of Conscious, Care, Community and Culture, which informs the development's approach to architecture, services and resident experience. From climate-responsive design and integrated senior care to spaces that encourage social interaction and architectural elements inspired by local traditions, the four pillars aim to create a community that goes beyond housing to support a more comfortable, connected and fulfilling lifestyle for seniors.
"Vedaanta Dakshin reflects our belief that senior living should be designed around how people want to live, not simply where they want to live. Through our 4C philosophy, we are bringing together conscious design, dependable care, meaningful community engagement and a strong connection with local culture. Our aim is to create an environment where seniors can enjoy independence, build relationships and access support when they need it," said Shreya Anand, Director, Vedaanta Senior Living.
The Conscious pillar is reflected in the project's emphasis on sustainability and climate-responsive architecture. Drawing on traditional design principles and natural materials, the development incorporates brick walls, terracotta, stone, verandahs and gazebos to help reduce heat gain and create shaded, comfortable spaces. Native planting, rainwater harvesting, permeable paving, solar-ready roofs and parking, energy-efficient landscape lighting, and an organic vegetable and fruit garden further reinforce its sustainability focus.
Under Care, Vedaanta Dakshin brings together everyday assistance and technology-enabled services through Vyom 360, Vedaanta Senior Living's integrated service platform. Residents can access healthcare coordination, ambulance support for medical emergencies, housekeeping, concierge assistance and freshly prepared meals designed to balance nutritional needs with taste and individual preferences. Through Vyom, the brand's WhatsApp-based chatbot, residents can raise service requests conveniently, while the Vedaanta One Card enables them to manage additional services according to their needs.
The Community pillar centres on creating opportunities for residents to connect and participate in shared experiences. The development features a 9,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, an extended clubhouse verandah, central courtyards, shaded gathering areas and a garden pavilion, alongside spaces for community events and celebrations. Wide pathways and landscaped green zones further encourage residents to spend time outdoors and interact with their neighbours.
The Culture pillar draws inspiration from Trichy's spiritual and architectural heritage. A temple within the community, traditionally inspired homes, locally influenced streetscapes and traditional architectural elements bring regional character into the development while adapting familiar design influences to contemporary living.
Vedaanta Dakshin offers homes ranging from 967 to 1,200 sq. ft., Premium Villas spanning 1,500 to 1,800 sq. ft., and Signature Villas ranging from 2,100 to 2,400 sq. ft. With its low-density planning, sustainability-led design and service-focused approach, the community reflects Vedaanta Senior Living's vision of making senior living an integrated lifestyle experience rather than simply a real estate offering. For more information click-
About Vedaanta Senior Living
Established in 2014, Vedaanta Senior Living is one of South India's leading service-first senior living operators, with 20+ communities launched and over 1000 residents across independent and assisted living communities. Operating across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kochi, Thrissur, Kottayam and other cities, the company partners with leading Tier I builders to design, operate and manage senior living communities. Its approach combines hospitality, healthcare coordination, wellness, emergency response and resident engagement to support seniors in living with dignity, independence and comfort.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment