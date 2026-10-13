Gobind Sugar Mill, Aira Hosts Roundtable 3.0 To Strengthen Sugarcane Varietal Planning For Better Farmer Returns
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Aira, Lakhimpur Kheri, October 13, 2026: Gobind Sugar Mill, Aira (GSMA), a unit of Zuari Industries Limited, hosted Roundtable 3.0 – "Better Cane, Better Returns: Varietal Choices for Farmers and Industry", bringing together around 250 sugarcane farmers, agricultural scientists, government representatives, cane societies and industry stakeholders. The initiative focused on practical approaches to sugarcane varietal planning that can improve farm productivity, strengthen farmer returns and support the industry's requirement for quality cane.
The event began with a welcome address by Mr. Alok Saxena, Executive Director & Unit Head, Gobind Sugar Mill, Aira, followed by addresses from Mr. Jitendra Kumar Mishra, District Cane Officer, Lakhimpur; Mr. Rajesh Verma, Secretary, Aira Society; and Ms. Vijay Lakshmi, SCDI, Aira Society.
Mr. Athar Shahab, Managing Director, Zuari Industries Limited, said, "Farmers are at the heart of the sugarcane industry, and improving their productivity and returns must remain a priority. Choosing the right sugarcane variety for the right field is essential, as soil conditions, water availability and local weather patterns influence crop performance. With extreme rainfall and changing weather conditions affecting the region, we must focus on better irrigation management, suitable varieties and preparedness for these challenges. We have strengthened farmer engagement through improved field-level data and digital initiatives such as the Saksham app. By combining farmers' experience with scientific research and emerging technologies, we can make better decisions and build a more resilient sugarcane-growing region. Our vision is to make Gobind Sugar Mill, Aira, a model for farmer-centric sugarcane development, where scientific practices, technology and collaboration lead to higher productivity, better returns and lasting benefits for farmers and the industry."
Mr. Alok Saxena, Executive Director & Unit Head, Gobind Sugar Mill, Aira, said, "I would like to thank our farmers for their continued support, which has helped us achieve our highest-ever sugarcane crushing this season. Sugarcane supports not just sugar production but also farmers' livelihoods, renewable power and ethanol production. While improved varieties have helped increase productivity, depending on just one or two varieties can increase the risks of disease and changing weather conditions. At Gobind Sugar Mill - Aira, our responsibility goes beyond purchasing sugarcane. We are committed to supporting farmers through better varietal choices, improved farming practices, timely cane procurement and payments, and stronger communication through digital tools and regular field-level interactions. Roundtable 3.0 brings together farmers' practical experience, scientific knowledge, government representatives and industry perspectives on one platform. Our aim is to turn these discussions into practical solutions that directly benefit our farmers through better productivity and more dependable returns, while ensuring a reliable supply of quality cane for the industry."
Mr. Jitendra Kumar Mishra, District Cane Officer, Lakhimpur, said, "Selecting suitable sugarcane varieties based on local soil and weather conditions is important for improving productivity and farmer returns. Roundtable 3.0 provides a valuable platform for farmers to raise their concerns and interact with scientists, government representatives and industry experts. The State Government is taking the issue of drainage improvement seriously and has directed efforts to address drainage-related challenges. We expect these measures to bring positive results in the coming period. Continued collaboration among farmers, the Cane Development Department and the sugar industry will help strengthen sugarcane cultivation in the region."
The inaugural session also featured insights from Dr. Bhudev Singh, Retired Principal Scientist, UPCSR, Shahjahanpur, who highlighted the scientific considerations involved in varietal planning, and Mr. Agha Asif Beig, COO, Awadh Sugar and Energy, who shared an industry perspective on SMART varietal planning.
Dr. Fawzia Tarannum, Advisor, Cane Excellence Programme, provided an overview of the Roundtable and highlighted the importance of farmer training, field demonstrations and digital technology in improving cultivation practices. Elaborating on these initiatives, she said, "Farmers are at the centre of everything we do, and our progress is closely linked to their success. Over the years, we have focused on bringing scientific knowledge and technology closer to farmers through training, field demonstrations and digital initiatives. What began with around 50 demonstration plots has now grown to more than 1,000, helping farmers adopt improved cultivation practices. Digital initiatives such as the Saksham app and agricultural equipment rental platforms have supported farmer engagement and access to mechanisation. We are also working on new solutions, including the Ganna Doctor app for identifying crop health issues, digital tools for farmer and field data management, varietal planning applications and satellite-based technology to support better farming decisions. With changing weather patterns and increasing instances of extreme rainfall, our focus is on helping farmers prepare for these challenges while making scientific and technological solutions more accessible at the field level."
During the farmer panel, "Our Cane, Our Choices," growers shared their experiences with existing and emerging sugarcane varieties, highlighting practical considerations such as yield, ratooning, disease resistance, maturity, seed availability and suitability to local field conditions. Mr. Biram Singh Rathore, Cane Head, Gobind Sugar Mill, Aira, also joined the farmer panel discussions, which highlighted growers' experiences and challenges in adopting improved sugarcane varieties.
These discussions were taken forward during the Scientists' and Practitioners' Reflection, where experts examined the issues raised by farmers from scientific and industry perspectives, including varietal performance and sugar recovery. The subsequent open Roundtable brought together farmers, scientists, cane societies, Cane Department representatives and industry stakeholders to explore practical approaches to varietal planning.
A key focus of Roundtable 3.0 was selecting the right sugarcane variety for the right field, planting season and maturity period. Participants discussed reducing dependence on a limited number of varieties and developing a balanced varietal mix suited to local conditions. Challenges related to quality seed availability, performance of new varieties and farmers' confidence in adopting them were also highlighted.
The Roundtable concluded with an emphasis on developing a balanced varietal plan for the Terai region through varietal diversification, field demonstrations, quality seed availability and continued farmer-scientist engagement to improve productivity and farmer returns.
About Zuari Industries Limited
Zuari Industries Limited is the apex company of the Saroj Poddar Group (formerly Adventz), with a legacy spanning over five decades. Through its divisions, subsidiaries and joint ventures, the company has a diversified presence across Sugar, Power & Ethanol, Engineering & Construction, Real Estate, Biofuels, Financial Services, Insurance Broking and Management Services.
Its Sugar, Power & Ethanol (SPE) division operates integrated facilities for sugar production, power generation and ethanol manufacturing, supporting India's bioenergy ecosystem and agricultural economy. Its Real Estate division focuses on the development and sale of premium residential projects and holds substantial land assets in Goa.
The event began with a welcome address by Mr. Alok Saxena, Executive Director & Unit Head, Gobind Sugar Mill, Aira, followed by addresses from Mr. Jitendra Kumar Mishra, District Cane Officer, Lakhimpur; Mr. Rajesh Verma, Secretary, Aira Society; and Ms. Vijay Lakshmi, SCDI, Aira Society.
Mr. Athar Shahab, Managing Director, Zuari Industries Limited, said, "Farmers are at the heart of the sugarcane industry, and improving their productivity and returns must remain a priority. Choosing the right sugarcane variety for the right field is essential, as soil conditions, water availability and local weather patterns influence crop performance. With extreme rainfall and changing weather conditions affecting the region, we must focus on better irrigation management, suitable varieties and preparedness for these challenges. We have strengthened farmer engagement through improved field-level data and digital initiatives such as the Saksham app. By combining farmers' experience with scientific research and emerging technologies, we can make better decisions and build a more resilient sugarcane-growing region. Our vision is to make Gobind Sugar Mill, Aira, a model for farmer-centric sugarcane development, where scientific practices, technology and collaboration lead to higher productivity, better returns and lasting benefits for farmers and the industry."
Mr. Alok Saxena, Executive Director & Unit Head, Gobind Sugar Mill, Aira, said, "I would like to thank our farmers for their continued support, which has helped us achieve our highest-ever sugarcane crushing this season. Sugarcane supports not just sugar production but also farmers' livelihoods, renewable power and ethanol production. While improved varieties have helped increase productivity, depending on just one or two varieties can increase the risks of disease and changing weather conditions. At Gobind Sugar Mill - Aira, our responsibility goes beyond purchasing sugarcane. We are committed to supporting farmers through better varietal choices, improved farming practices, timely cane procurement and payments, and stronger communication through digital tools and regular field-level interactions. Roundtable 3.0 brings together farmers' practical experience, scientific knowledge, government representatives and industry perspectives on one platform. Our aim is to turn these discussions into practical solutions that directly benefit our farmers through better productivity and more dependable returns, while ensuring a reliable supply of quality cane for the industry."
Mr. Jitendra Kumar Mishra, District Cane Officer, Lakhimpur, said, "Selecting suitable sugarcane varieties based on local soil and weather conditions is important for improving productivity and farmer returns. Roundtable 3.0 provides a valuable platform for farmers to raise their concerns and interact with scientists, government representatives and industry experts. The State Government is taking the issue of drainage improvement seriously and has directed efforts to address drainage-related challenges. We expect these measures to bring positive results in the coming period. Continued collaboration among farmers, the Cane Development Department and the sugar industry will help strengthen sugarcane cultivation in the region."
The inaugural session also featured insights from Dr. Bhudev Singh, Retired Principal Scientist, UPCSR, Shahjahanpur, who highlighted the scientific considerations involved in varietal planning, and Mr. Agha Asif Beig, COO, Awadh Sugar and Energy, who shared an industry perspective on SMART varietal planning.
Dr. Fawzia Tarannum, Advisor, Cane Excellence Programme, provided an overview of the Roundtable and highlighted the importance of farmer training, field demonstrations and digital technology in improving cultivation practices. Elaborating on these initiatives, she said, "Farmers are at the centre of everything we do, and our progress is closely linked to their success. Over the years, we have focused on bringing scientific knowledge and technology closer to farmers through training, field demonstrations and digital initiatives. What began with around 50 demonstration plots has now grown to more than 1,000, helping farmers adopt improved cultivation practices. Digital initiatives such as the Saksham app and agricultural equipment rental platforms have supported farmer engagement and access to mechanisation. We are also working on new solutions, including the Ganna Doctor app for identifying crop health issues, digital tools for farmer and field data management, varietal planning applications and satellite-based technology to support better farming decisions. With changing weather patterns and increasing instances of extreme rainfall, our focus is on helping farmers prepare for these challenges while making scientific and technological solutions more accessible at the field level."
During the farmer panel, "Our Cane, Our Choices," growers shared their experiences with existing and emerging sugarcane varieties, highlighting practical considerations such as yield, ratooning, disease resistance, maturity, seed availability and suitability to local field conditions. Mr. Biram Singh Rathore, Cane Head, Gobind Sugar Mill, Aira, also joined the farmer panel discussions, which highlighted growers' experiences and challenges in adopting improved sugarcane varieties.
These discussions were taken forward during the Scientists' and Practitioners' Reflection, where experts examined the issues raised by farmers from scientific and industry perspectives, including varietal performance and sugar recovery. The subsequent open Roundtable brought together farmers, scientists, cane societies, Cane Department representatives and industry stakeholders to explore practical approaches to varietal planning.
A key focus of Roundtable 3.0 was selecting the right sugarcane variety for the right field, planting season and maturity period. Participants discussed reducing dependence on a limited number of varieties and developing a balanced varietal mix suited to local conditions. Challenges related to quality seed availability, performance of new varieties and farmers' confidence in adopting them were also highlighted.
The Roundtable concluded with an emphasis on developing a balanced varietal plan for the Terai region through varietal diversification, field demonstrations, quality seed availability and continued farmer-scientist engagement to improve productivity and farmer returns.
About Zuari Industries Limited
Zuari Industries Limited is the apex company of the Saroj Poddar Group (formerly Adventz), with a legacy spanning over five decades. Through its divisions, subsidiaries and joint ventures, the company has a diversified presence across Sugar, Power & Ethanol, Engineering & Construction, Real Estate, Biofuels, Financial Services, Insurance Broking and Management Services.
Its Sugar, Power & Ethanol (SPE) division operates integrated facilities for sugar production, power generation and ethanol manufacturing, supporting India's bioenergy ecosystem and agricultural economy. Its Real Estate division focuses on the development and sale of premium residential projects and holds substantial land assets in Goa.
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