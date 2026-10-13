MENAFN - GetNews) Gimmy helps influencers and creatives reduce project administration and get paid on the day approved work is signed off. Its exclusive creator waitlist is open ahead of a planned public launch.

LOS ANGELES - October 13, 2026 - Could Gimmy be the secret to turning a side hustle into a $100K/month business? Collins, co-founder and CMO of Gimmy, has spent years working with the independent creatives the program is built to support. As a creative strategist and CEO of Collins Creative Agency, she has worked with more than 500 UGC creators, video editors and other independent contractors.

A creative business brings more than creative work. Project details need to be organized, deliverables tracked, approvals confirmed and invoices followed up. Those tasks can take hours away from the work that brings in clients and moves projects forward. Gimmy is designed to help influencers and creatives offload that administrative work, so they can spend more of their day creating.

Administrative work and payment timing are connected parts of the experience Gimmy aims to improve. A project can involve creating the work, keeping track of its details, confirming approval and waiting for payment. Gimmy's proposition is to make that process easier for creators by helping reduce the work around a project and paying creators on the day their work is approved. For freelancers, less time spent on administration can mean more attention for the creative work and the clients they serve.

UGC creators, graphic designers and video editors are using Gimmy to save time and triple their capacity for work. By reducing the admin that piles up around a project, the program aims to make it easier for independent creatives to handle more opportunities without letting operations become a second full-time job. A $100K/month business is an ambitious goal, not a guaranteed result. Income depends on each creator's clients, rates, output and opportunities. Gimmy's proposition is about removing some of the friction that can hold a creative business back: time-consuming project administration and delayed payment after approval.

Payment timing matters, too. Freelancers can finish a project and still wait weeks for the money they have earned. Gimmy is designed to pay creators on the day their work is approved, giving them a faster path from completed work to payment instead of the familiar net 30 wait. More time for the work and less time on administration can help creators focus on building the business they want.

Gimmy is currently inviting creators to join an exclusive waitlist. The company plans to open the platform to the public soon. People who join the waitlist can hear from Gimmy as it prepares for that wider launch. For now, prospective users can visit usegimmy to register their interest and be first in line when Gimmy goes live.

About Gimmy

Gimmy is a program for influencers and creatives to offload administrative work and get paid on the day approved work is signed off. Collins helped found Gimmy and serves as its CMO. She is also a creative strategist and CEO of Collins Creative Agency, where she has worked with more than 500 UGC creators, video editors and other independent contractors. Prospective users can join the exclusive waitlist at usegimmy as Gimmy prepares to open to the public soon.