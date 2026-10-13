Gprnt Sets Sights On Regional Expansion As Platform Surpasses 1,300 Smes

MENAFN - GetNews) Gprnt, a sustainability data platform spun out of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), is preparing for its next stage of growth and funding as it looks to scale its Singapore-built model into new markets.

SINGAPORE - October 13, 2026 - The company now supports more than 1,300 SMEs and powers the disclosure infrastructure behind SGX's ESGenome. Gprnt previously raised US$4.62 million in seed funding from Ant International and MUFG Bank.

Speaking in a recent interview with TechNode Global, Gprnt CEO Lionel Wong said the company's next phase will focus on scaling what it has established in Singapore, continuing to invest in SME-focused products and engineering, and deepening its connections with the regional ecosystem.

"We've publicly shared that we're preparing for our next stage of funding," said Wong. "That round is less about proving the original proposition and more about scaling what we've established."

Wong described Gprnt's origin as distinct from a typical startup path. Rather than starting with a product idea, the team set out to identify "system-wide gaps that private markets haven't been able to address on their own," he told TechNode Global. That thinking runs through what he calls the company's central bet: sustainability information should stop being "primarily a report" and become data that "flows wherever it's needed" across Scope 3 accounting, procurement and financing. Gprnt organises that ambition across four pillars: Disclosure, Value Chain Intelligence, Sovereign ESG Infrastructure and Ecosystem, spanning SMEs, enterprises, banks, exchanges, governments and development banks.

Wong also described Gprnt's approach to expansion beyond Singapore, where the platform draws on direct government data access unavailable in most other markets. The strategy instead centres on maximising "users' own data assets" through AI extraction and pursuing "direct integrations" with utilities providers, ERPs and banks, an approach Wong said Gprnt aims to carry into other markets built on the model established at home. On the role of automation in data quality, Wong was direct about its limits, telling TechNode Global that "AI should not turn an uncertain number into a trusted number." He said Gprnt will launch on-platform digital assurance in the fourth quarter, without specifying a year.

"We combine the system-level ambition and infrastructure mindset of a public institution with the commercial discipline, speed and accountability of a startup," Wong told TechNode Global.

Wong has also compared Gprnt's ambition to how financial data infrastructure already operates across banks, exchanges and regulators, with data flowing across systems rather than sitting in a static report. The interview also referenced Singapore's Council for a Competitive Climate Transition (C3T) and Green 100, a national sustainability movement C3T launched in May.

Gprnt's entry-level Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reporting tool remains free for SMEs, with automated data collection across suppliers, vendors and portfolio companies, and reporting aligned with ISSB standards and the GHG Protocol. Businesses, financial institutions and government bodies can request platform demos and advisory sessions directly through Gprnt.

About Gprnt

Gprnt is a digital platform for sustainability and ESG reporting, providing businesses with granular and verifiable ESG data. Launched by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, it is the world's first nationwide utility platform for sustainability reporting, enabling all Singapore businesses to easily measure their basic carbon emissions at no cost. The platform offers an automated disclosure solution, underpinned by an open and interoperable data architecture, and a value-added services marketplace to help businesses unlock green financing and business value by connecting sustainability data with financial institutions, corporates, and governments.