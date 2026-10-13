AI-Powered Phishing Protection: TELECO Urges Businesses To Strengthen Email Defenses During Cybersecurity Awareness Month

MENAFN - GetNews)"Managed IT Services by TELECO"TELECO, Inc. is urging businesses to strengthen AI-powered phishing protection during Cybersecurity Awareness Month. With FBI data showing business email compromise losses of just over $3 billion in 2025, TELECO recommends payment verification, multi-factor authentication, email security, employee training, and tested backups, supported by its Barracuda ONE cybersecurity and managed IT services.

GREENVILLE, S.C. - October 13, 2026 - TELECO, Inc., a business technology provider serving organizations for over 45 years, is encouraging business leaders to use Cybersecurity Awareness Month as a checkpoint for AI-powered phishing protection. As attackers adopt artificial intelligence to write convincing emails, imitate executives, and target finance teams, TELECO says companies of every size need defenses that combine technology, monitoring, and people.

The warning comes as business email compromise remains one of the most damaging forms of cybercrime. Data from the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) shows that business email compromise losses reached just over $3 billion in 2025, far outpacing reported losses from ransomware and data breaches among corporate victims.

Why AI Is Changing Phishing

Phishing emails once gave themselves away with awkward grammar and generic greetings. Today, generative AI tools allow criminals to produce polished messages in seconds, mimic the writing style of a specific executive, and personalize requests using details gathered from websites and social media. Some schemes now add AI-generated voice messages to make a request feel even more legitimate.

For busy employees, a well-crafted request to update vendor banking details, pay an urgent invoice, or share login credentials can look entirely routine. Attackers also time these messages around month-end closes, payroll runs, and vendor onboarding, when teams are moving quickly and extra verification feels like a delay.

Effective AI-powered phishing protection uses the same technology in reverse. Modern email security platforms apply machine learning to recognize impersonation attempts, unusual sender behavior, and compromised accounts that traditional spam filters miss, while security analysts monitor for threats that slip through.

AI has removed many of the warning signs employees were trained to look for. That shift isn't a reason for businesses to panic, but it is a reason to respond. The organizations that stay ahead combine strong email protection, around-the-clock monitoring, and employees who know to slow down and verify before money or data moves.

Practical Steps Businesses Can Take Now

TELECO recommends that business owners and IT leaders use October to review the following safeguards:



Verify payment and banking changes through a known phone number, never through contact details in the request itself.

Enable multi-factor authentication on email, banking, and cloud applications.

Deploy email security that detects impersonation and account takeover, not just spam.

Provide ongoing security awareness training, including simulated phishing, for every employee. Confirm that backups are current, protected, and tested so the business can recover from an incident.

The company notes that many of these steps require little investment of time but can stop the most common and costly attacks. TELECO's guide to small business cybersecurity essentials expands on these basics for smaller organizations.

How TELECO Helps Businesses Stay Protected

TELECO delivers AI-powered phishing protection as part of its cybersecurity services through its partnership with Barracuda ONE, giving businesses enterprise-grade protection through a single, consolidated platform with a centralized, AI-powered dashboard. Capabilities include:



Email protection with anti-phishing, spam filtering, and impersonation protection

Managed XDR for threat detection and response, with 24/7 monitoring

Network and application security, including firewalls, web filters, and VPNs

Cloud security for Microsoft 365 and other cloud platforms Data protection with backup and recovery

These services work alongside TELECO's managed IT services, which include an end user help desk, network intrusion security, managed security awareness training, and Virtual CIO consulting. Together, they provide the layered, 24/7 business protection that many small and midsize businesses cannot staff on their own.

Email is also a common entry point for ransomware, making phishing defense a key part of any broader ransomware protection strategy.

A Practical Starting Point for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity Awareness Month, observed each October, is a natural time for leadership teams to ask direct questions: Who can approve a wire transfer? How would an employee report a suspicious message? When was the last time backups were tested? TELECO encourages businesses to start with those conversations and to bring in outside expertise where internal resources are limited.

Businesses that want to review their current email security and monitoring can contact TELECO at 800.800.6159 or visit to schedule a consultation.

About TELECO

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, TELECO, Inc. has helped businesses adopt and manage technology for over 45 years. The company provides managed IT, cybersecurity, business phone systems, video surveillance, access control, structured cabling, Cellular DAS, Public Safety DAS, DAS field testing, and DAS design and engineering, along with CompleteCare ONE, its technology-as-a-service program. TELECO is a Clemson Small Business Partner. Learn more at