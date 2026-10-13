The“Nearly Drafted” Clip: What Actually Happened When Ukrainian Recruitment Officers Stopped British Streamer Sam Pepper Live On Air

MENAFN - GetNews)""They were just checking in on me. The military were chill. They shook my hand and smiled at me." - Sam Pepper, live on Kick, 2 October 2026"A roadside stop in western Ukraine, broadcast live on Kick, became one of the most shared clips of the week under headlines about a narrow escape from the front line. Pepper, who was riding an electric unicycle from Vilnius to Lviv, says the officers were polite, checked who he was and shook his hand.

LONDON - 13 October, 2026 - On 2 October, thirteen days into a 630-mile electric-unicycle ride from Lithuania to Ukraine, British livestreamer Sam Pepper was stopped on a road in the Volyn region, between Kovel and Volodymyr, by men from a Ukrainian territorial recruitment centre who pulled up beside him in an unmarked van. The whole exchange went out live to his viewers on Kick.

Within hours the clip was being shared with headlines such as "British streamer almost forced into Ukrainian military" and "Livestream saves Sam Pepper from being kidnapped", and Pepper's own post about it rose to the top of X's news feed. It was picked up by outlets including The Celeb Wire and the Ukrainian portal ANTIKOR.

Pepper's account, given on the same stream, is less dramatic. "They were just checking in on me," he told viewers. "As the military, you see a guy riding through your country during a war looking like me, you just have to check in." Later that day he added: "The military were chill. They shook my hand and smiled at me. They were nice."

Ukraine's mobilisation applies to Ukrainian citizens; foreign nationals are not subject to it. The officers left after a brief conversation once it was clear who Pepper was.

Pepper, 37, had set off from Vilnius on 20 September on an Inmotion V13 electric unicycle, riding through Lithuania and Poland and crossing into Ukraine, with every day streamed live and the route decided with his audience. He reached Lviv on 4 October.

The ride's earlier viral moment, a rain-soaked roadside conversation with a Polish farmer in which neither man spoke the other's language, was covered by TVP World and Kurier Poranny and led to a welcome from the mayor of Siemiatycze.

The full stream of the day is archived on his Kick channel.

About Sam Pepper:

Sam Pepper is a British livestreamer and content creator who is always travelling; you never know where he will be next. He first appeared on Big Brother in 2010, built an audience of 2.3 million on YouTube and 4.6 million on TikTok, and has streamed live on Kick since 2023 from 60 countries.

More at sam/about and kick/sam.