MENAFN - GetNews) New Tampa homeowner guidance from TLS Air Conditioning & Insulation combines more than a decade of Florida field experience with federal climate, energy and building-science data to explain why cooling problems often extend beyond the air conditioner itself.

TAMPA, Fla. - October 13, 2026 - TLS Air Conditioning & Insulation today released a Tampa home cooling data guide that pairs public climate and energy statistics with the company's field observations from Florida homes. The guide explains why a cooling complaint in Tampa can originate in the ducts, the attic or indoor humidity rather than in the air conditioner itself.

Tampa homes run cooling systems through a long, hot and humid season. The guide draws on three public data points to show why whole-home factors, not just the equipment, affect comfort.

Three Data Points Behind the Guide

1. Tampa's warmest years are all recent. According to the National Weather Service's year-end 2025 Tampa climate summary, all 10 warmest annual-average temperatures in Tampa's record, dating to 1890, occurred between 2015 and 2025. The two warmest years, 2022 and 2023, each averaged 76.4°F, compared with the 1991–2020 annual normal of 74.5°F.

2. Duct systems can lose a significant share of cooled air. ENERGY STAR estimates that 20% to 30% of the air moving through the duct system in a typical home can be lost through leaks, holes and poor connections, and that leaky ducts can reduce heating and cooling efficiency by as much as 20%.

3. Air conditioning takes up a larger share of household energy in Florida. The U.S. Energy Information Administration's 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey reports that air conditioning accounts for about 28% of site energy use in Florida households, compared with about 9% nationally.

These figures are regional or national estimates. They do not predict how any individual home will perform.

Tampa Normally Receives More Than 24 Inches of Rain in Just Three Summer Months

The National Weather Servic reports that 2024 was Tampa's wettest year on record, with 80.29 inches of precipitation.

Every One of Tampa's 10 Warmest Years on the Current NWS List Has Occurred Since 2015According to the National Weather Service's year-end 2025 Tampa climate summar, the 10 highest-ranked annual average temperatures in Tampa's record are:

What TLS Has Observed in Florida Homes

TLS reports that common comfort complaints, such as a hot upstairs room, weak airflow at distant vents, long run times or high indoor humidity, can have different causes. These include equipment faults, restricted airflow, duct leakage, heat gain in attic ducts, uneven insulation coverage, and humidity that isn't being removed. The company also notes that a new air conditioner cannot fix missing attic insulation or a disconnected duct, and that an oversized system can cool quickly but cycle off before removing enough moisture. For reference, the EPA recommends keeping indoor relative humidity below 60%, ideally between 30% and 50%.

“Homeowners naturally look at the AC first because it is the machine they can see and hear running. But cooling a Florida home is a chain: the equipment produces the cooling, the blower moves it, the ducts deliver it, and the house has to hold it. A problem anywhere in that chain can show up as the same complaint: that the house isn't getting comfortable,” said Thomas Hoerig, who leads HVAC services at TLS.

“After seeing thousands of Florida attics, one thing becomes clear very quickly: you cannot talk seriously about cooling without talking about the attic. The AC is removing heat while the roof and attic keep adding it back. Insulation is the thermal resistance between those two forces,” said Seth Hoerig, who specialises in insulation and building-envelope work at TLS.

These are practitioner observations from TLS's residential HVAC, insulation, and ductwork teams. They are not a controlled statistical study.

Independent Perspective

Thomas Hoerig - Air Conditioning & HVAC

Residential AC diagnostics, repair, maintenance, system replacement, installation, airflow and cooling performance.

Seth Hoerig - Insulation & Building Performance

Attic insulation, blown-in insulation, batt insulation, insulation removal, thermal-envelope performance and related efficiency improvements.

TLS also provides duct sealing and related whole-home comfort services, allowing its team to evaluate the production, distribution and retention of conditioned air instead of treating those systems independently.

TLS Air Conditioning & Insulation serves homeowners in Tampa and throughout its Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida service area.

Questions Homeowners Can Ask Any Contractor Before a Major Cooling Project

The guide suggests that homeowners ask these questions of any HVAC or insulation provider:



Has the existing air conditioner's temperature drop and airflow been measured?

Is enough conditioned air reaching every important room?

Have they checked the ducts for leaks and attic heat gain?

Is attic insulation deep, even and undisturbed, or only present on paper? Is indoor humidity being measured, and does the proposed fix address the root cause?

In some homes, replacing the equipment is the right answer. TLS says the goal is to confirm the cause first, so the investment matches the problem.

About TLS Air Conditioning & Insulation

TLS Air Conditioning & Insulation is a family-owned home-comfort contractor founded in 2015, providing residential air conditioning, attic insulation and duct sealing services across Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida. According to company records, TLS has served more than 54,000 homes since its founding. Services include AC diagnostics, repair, maintenance, replacement and installation, as well as blown-in and batt insulation, insulation removal and duct sealing.

Sources: National Weather Service, Tampa Bay, year-end 2025 climate summary; NOAA 1991–2020 U.S. Climate Normals; ENERGY STAR duct sealing guidance; U.S. Energy Information Administration, 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey; U.S. EPA indoor humidity guidance.

Florida HVAC License: CAC1822364

Florida Electrical License: EC13016589

Tampa Phone: (813) 945-6411