MENAFN - GetNews) Guard More Pest Control's share of tracked AI assistant recommendations grew from 0.25 percent to 4 percent in six months, according to the agency

TORONTO - October 13, 2026 - Online Visibility Collective, a Toronto-based search engine and LLM visibility agency, today released results showing a GTA pest control client's share of AI assistant recommendations rose from 0.25 percent to 4 percent in six months.

LLM visibility measures how often AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Claude mention or recommend a business when people ask questions. These assistants usually name only a handful of companies in an answer. Businesses that aren't named can miss customers who are ready to hire.

The agency tracked a fixed set of“pest control in Toronto” prompts across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude and Google AI Overviews for Guard More Pest Control, a licensed residential and commercial pest control company serving the Greater Toronto Area. The client's share of recommendations was 0.25 percent at the start of the engagement, 1 percent after three months and 4 percent after six months.

Over the same time frame, the agency reports a 70 percent increase in organic traffic to the client's service pages and a 60 percent increase in calls and quote requests from search.

The work focused on making the client easier for both search engines and AI assistants to understand. The agency built 20 local service pages covering core services across GTA markets from Scarborough to Mississauga and Richmond Hill. It also restructured content for each pest type into clear, direct answers. Structured data, licensing and association memberships, and business profiles were made consistent across the web. Reviews and awards were strengthened on the third-party platforms that AI assistants commonly cite for local services.

“Local businesses are now being recommended or passed over by AI assistants before a customer ever visits their website,” said JC, chief strategist of Online Visibility Collective.“The signals that decide it are largely within a business's control: clear service pages, consistent profiles and credible mentions on sites the assistants already trust.”

Guard More Pest Control entered the engagement with strong credentials, including Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks licensing, Better Business Bureau accreditation, a HomeStars 2026 Best Of award and more than 120 five-star reviews. According to the agency, those credentials weren't reaching AI assistants in a form the assistants could connect to specific pests and neighbourhoods.

Online Visibility Collective combines traditional search engine optimization with what is often called generative engine optimization, or GEO: work aimed at earning mentions and citations in AI-generated answers. The agency tracks clients' AI share of voice monthly alongside rankings, traffic and leads.

The agency offers a free visibility audit to businesses in Canada and the United States. Each audit includes a snapshot of current search rankings, a summary of how major AI assistants describe and recommend the business, and the three largest opportunities identified. Engagements are month-to-month. Businesses can request an audit by emailing ..., and the agency replies within one business day.

About Online Visibility Collective

Online Visibility Collective is a Canadian-owned search engine optimization and LLM visibility agency that helps brands get found on Google and cited by AI assistants, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Claude. Founded in 2026 and based in Toronto, the agency works with service businesses, B2B and SaaS companies, e-commerce brands and multi-location businesses across Canada and the United States. For more information, visit onlinevisibility.