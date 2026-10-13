MENAFN - GetNews) No more runny jellies or failed vegan cheeses. LIVING JIN brings professional-grade reliability and kitchen confidence to everyday cooks.

BELLEVUE, WA - October 13, 2026 - Every home cook knows the frustration of carefully preparing a homemade vegan dessert or plant-based cheese only to open the fridge and find a watery, unset mess. Inconsistent commercial agar powders, which commonly range from 600 to 800 g/cm2 in setting power, turn baking into an unpredictable guessing game. LIVING JIN, INC. is ending that uncertainty with its1000 Gel Strength Premium Agar Agar Powder, a high-potency, pure agar agar powder that brings professional-grade firmness and consistent results to everyday kitchens.

Gel strength measures the gelling power and firmness of agar agar (expressed in g/cm2). With a guaranteed 1000 gel strength rating, noticeably higher than many standard food-grade options. LIVING JIN's ultra-fine powder delivers reliable setting power with just a small, precise amount. Home cooks can confidently create homemade gummy bears for lunchboxes, silky fruit jellies, creamy panna cottas, and firm, sliceable vegan cheeses that hold their shape on a charcuterie board, without dumping excess powder into the pot in the hope that it sets.

“Whether you are a busy parent making healthier, dye-free gummy snacks for your kids or a plant-based cook craving real, firm vegan cheese that actually slices, kitchen failures are exhausting,” said Jina Kim of LIVING JIN, INC.“Our 1000 gel strength rating takes the guesswork out of baking. The ultra-fine powder dissolves completely without leaving a grainy texture or unwanted aftertaste, so recipes turn out picture-perfect every single time.”

As an odorless, 100% plant-based alternative to beef or pork gelatin, LIVING JIN Agar Agar Powder fits seamlessly into modern, health-conscious routines. Derived from red algae, agar agar has long been valued in Asian cuisines and as a vegan substitute for gelatin; LIVING JIN's high gel strength version simply makes that versatility more dependable for home use. Families can continue enjoying favorite comfort desserts, fruit tarts, and savory jellies without compromise, while the powder's clean performance supports everything from quick weekday treats to dinner-party centerpieces.

Widely regarded as one of the best vegan gelatin substitutes for baking, the product has earned the trust of thousands of home chefs. Backed by more than 9,000 positive Amazon customer reviews and strong monthly demand, LIVING JIN has become a go-to staple for cooks who value their time, ingredients, and consistent kitchen successes. It is especially popular as a pure agar agar powder for gummy bears and cheese, delivering the firm yet clean texture these recipes require.

Home cooks seeking a high gel strength agar agar powder 1000 can find LIVING JIN's Premium Agar Agar Powder on Amazon, where it is frequently recommended as a reliable vegan gelatin substitute for baking and everyday plant-based cooking. Additional recipes, tips, and product details are available atlivingjin.

About LIVING JIN, INC.

Based in Bellevue, Washington, LIVING JIN, INC. develops premium plant-based ingredients that help people enjoy the foods they love without compromise. Founded by Jina Kim, the company focuses on high-quality, versatile products such as its signature agar agar powder, supporting vegan, gluten-free, and clean-eating lifestyles with reliable performance and straightforward results.