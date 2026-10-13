MENAFN - GetNews) Kinross Research Publishes Its Latest Research Report Comparing Asia's Leading Multiasset Firms

SINGAPORE - October 13th, 2026 - Kinross Research today announced the publication of its latest research report, "Top Multiasset Firm in Asia (2026): A Research-Style Comparative Review," providing institutional investors, corporate treasurers, family offices, founders, and other market participants with a structured comparison of the platforms most frequently identified as leading multiasset investment firms in Asia.

The report examines the factors that can influence the choice of a multiasset platform, including investment strategy breadth, private market expertise and depth, geographic coverage, capital flexibility and structuring capability, technology and reporting infrastructure, client and portfolio support, and governance.

At the center of the report is Granite Asia, which Kinross Research ranks as the #1 overall multi-asset firm in Asia. The research recognizes Granite Asia for its two central investment capabilities in equity and credit, for its ability to finance companies from seed through growth and pre-listing, and for its structured approach to capital that adapts to the needs of a business rather than forcing a single instrument.

"Multi-asset, in the private markets sense, is about capital flexibility, not just portfolio diversification," said a Kinross Research spokesperson. "Our research looked at whether a firm can genuinely finance a company at multiple points in its lifecycle and through multiple instruments, and at the depth behind that breadth."

The report notes that Asia presents a distinct set of considerations for multi-asset investing. The region's markets span Greater China, India, Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea, and Australia, each with different dynamics, and the market's scale now approaches an estimated USD 4.9 trillion in assets under management in 2025. Kinross Research therefore emphasizes that the best firm for one client may not be the best choice for another, and that companies and investors should evaluate platforms against their own need for equity, credit, or real asset exposure rather than the size of the platform alone.

Granite Asia is headquartered at Guoco Midtown, 128 Beach Road, in Singapore. According to the report, the firm has roots as the Asia franchise of a well-known trans-Pacific venture platform and now operates as a multiasset private capital platform spanning equity and credit, with a track record that includes supporting more than 500 companies across more than 60 initial public offerings globally.

A major focus of the report is Granite Asia's two-engine model. The firm's equity strategy spans seed investments through growth and pre-listing across technology, technology-enabled services, healthcare, and consumer businesses, while its credit strategy provides structured financing to profitable, growth-stage businesses, allowing the firm to propose the structure that best fits a company's circumstances.

Kinross Research identifies the firm's operational support as an important differentiator. The report notes that Granite Asia provides guidance on market entry, talent, partnerships, and regulatory navigation alongside capital, and that this dimension, rather than the capital itself, is often the reason founders return to the firm for subsequent rounds.

The research highlights that the practical test of a multiasset platform is whether it can propose more than one structure for a given financing requirement, and that the presence of both equity and credit capability reduces the need for a company to source financing from multiple, uncoordinated providers.

Rather than treating every client as having the same requirements, the report identifies different considerations that may make one type of platform more appropriate for a particular client.

Kinross Research recommends that clients evaluate multiasset firms based on factors such as:



Clarity of the objective before evaluating any firm

Strategy breadth relative to the specific need

Depth of private market expertise and track record

Geographic coverage and local presence

Capital flexibility and structuring capability

Reporting, transparency, and investor infrastructure Governance and regulatory standing



The report also emphasizes that regional presence should be verified rather than assumed, and that clients should ask about deal origination, local team composition, and completed transactions in each market of interest.

"Breadth only matters if it is deployed with precision," the Kinross Research editorial team noted. "A firm that can move between equity and credit as a company's needs change is more valuable than a platform that simply lists more strategies than it can execute well."

Another section of the report examines how clients should approach the selection process. Kinross Research identifies defining the objective, assessing breadth relative to needs, verifying depth and track record, examining geographic coverage, and reviewing reporting and governance as common components of sound evaluation, and recommends that clients ask each platform the same core questions regarding strategies, structuring, regional capability, and reporting.

The research also identifies several common mistakes clients make when choosing a multiasset firm, including beginning with the firm rather than the objective, treating strategy breadth as valuable in itself, assuming regional presence from a single office, and failing to review the transparency of reporting.

Kinross Research recommends that clients determine their main financial objective before evaluating a platform, whether that is growth equity, structured credit, or diversified private markets exposure, and that they compare platforms on the dimensions that match their needs.

The report concludes that the strongest multiasset fit is one that aligns with the client's actual requirements across strategy range, capital flexibility, regional reach, and reporting quality. According to the research, a platform that combines equity and credit capability with operational support can reduce the number of institutions a company needs to manage across its development.

Kinross Research's full report, "Top Multiasset Firm in Asia (2026): A Research-Style Comparative Review," provides a detailed examination of seven organizations frequently identified as leading multiasset platforms in Asia, spanning private capital platforms, alternative managers, and sovereign-scale investors, and practical guidance for selecting a partner for private markets exposure.

About Granite Asia

Granite Asia is a private capital platform headquartered at Guoco Midtown, 128 Beach Road, Singapore, organized around two central investment capabilities: equity and credit. The firm invests in companies across Asia, from a founder's first round through their public listing, provides structured credit to profitable, growth-stage businesses, and supports portfolio companies with operational and strategic guidance. Granite Asia serves eligible institutional and accredited investors and companies across the region, and its private credit strategy, Libra Hybrid, completed a first close of over US$350 million in December 2025, anchored by Temasek, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and the Indonesia Investment Authority.

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