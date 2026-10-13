Heavy-Duty Fleet Safety Puts New Focus On Vehicle Inspection Technology

MENAFN - GetNews) NEPEAN Transport Equipment highlights how commercial vehicle brake testers can support safer, more consistent fleet inspections across the United States.

ORLANDO, Fla. - October 13, 2026 - NEPEAN Transport Equipment, based in Orlando, Florida, has announced the continued availability of its heavy-duty vehicle inspection and maintenance equipment for commercial vehicle operators, fleet maintenance teams, repair shops, and transportation facilities across the United States.

The announcement comes as fleet operators continue to manage the practical challenges of keeping trucks and buses safe, maintained, and available for service. Regular inspection of brakes, steering, suspension, wheels, and other key vehicle systems remains an important part of fleet maintenance.

Automated Testing Addresses a Key Fleet Maintenance Issue

Brake condition is one of the areas that can require careful and repeatable testing during heavy-duty vehicle inspections. NEPEAN Transport Equipment's VIS-Check system is designed to automate the inspection of brakes, steering, and suspension on heavy-duty vehicles.

The system measures brake performance against Department of Transportation specifications and Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance guidelines. It can also produce a safety and efficiency report to help technicians identify maintenance issues.

This approach is relevant to fleet operators that need a consistent inspection process across multiple vehicles. The company says the system can help reduce inspection time while giving technicians additional information about vehicle condition.

For facilities focused specifically on braking performance, the company's commercial vehicle brake tester is part of its vehicle inspection equipment range.

Fleet Maintenance Extends Beyond Brake Testing

Vehicle maintenance does not stop with brake inspections. Wheels, rims, steering parts, suspension components, and other undercarriage systems can also affect vehicle safety and operating costs.

NEPEAN Transport Equipment offers equipment designed for several stages of heavy-duty vehicle maintenance. Its VIS-Check Road Simulator, for example, is designed to help technicians inspect suspension and steering components under simulated road conditions.

The company also manufactures BrakeMate, a tool intended to assist technicians with heavy-duty brake pad replacement. NEPEAN states that BrakeMate is not a diagnostic brake tester but is designed to support the service side of brake maintenance.

For fleet maintenance departments, the company also provides fleet brake inspection equipment as part of its wider range of inspection and maintenance systems.

Wheel Safety Remains Part of Fleet Upkeep

Wheel and rim condition is another issue that can receive less attention when maintenance teams are focused on mechanical repairs. Damage, wear, and other problems around wheel components can create additional safety concerns if they are not identified during routine inspections.

The VIS-Polish system from NEPEAN is designed to automate aluminum wheel polishing while allowing technicians to inspect wheel surfaces during the maintenance process. According to the company, the system can help reveal damage such as cracks between bolt holes that may otherwise be difficult to see.

The company also offers equipment for wheel-end maintenance, including a heavy duty wheel balancer, supporting the broader needs of commercial vehicle maintenance facilities.

A product demonstration featuring NEPEAN Transport Equipment's equipment is available on YouTu

Supporting More Consistent Fleet Maintenance

NEPEAN Transport Equipment has served the trucking and transportation industry for more than 30 years. Its current product range includes VIS-Check, VIS-Check Road Simulator, VIS-Polish, BrakeMate, VIS-Shine, NEPEAN Lift, The Squirrel, and related maintenance equipment.

The company also provides training, technician certification, equipment calibration, preventative maintenance, repair services, and replacement parts for its products.

For fleet operators, repair shops, transit facilities, and other commercial vehicle maintenance operations, the focus remains on creating repeatable inspection and maintenance processes that can help technicians identify problems before vehicles return to service.

About NEPEAN Transport Equipment

NEPEAN Transport Equipment provides heavy-duty vehicle inspection, maintenance, and safety equipment for the trucking and transportation industry. The company serves vehicle service and maintenance operations across the United States, Canada, and other markets.

NEPEAN Transport Equipment is located at 6317 McCoy Road, Suite 100, Orlando, Florida 32822, United States.