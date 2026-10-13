Weldlok Industries Highlights Safer Access Solutions For Australia's Industrial Projects

MENAFN - GetNews) Weldlok Industries highlights FRP grating and access solutions as Australian projects focus on safety, durability and practical design.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - October 13, 2026 - Weldlok Industries, a Sydney-based manufacturer and supplier of industrial safety products, is highlighting the role of engineered access, flooring and safety systems as mining, construction and infrastructure projects across Australia continue to place strong focus on workplace safety and long-term performance.

Based at 117 Rookwood Road in Yagoona, New South Wales, Weldlok supplies grating, handrails, flooring and access products for a range of industrial and civil applications. The company operates distribution centres across several Australian states and New Zealand.

Safety and Material Selection Remain Key Project Considerations

Industrial walkways, platforms, stairs and access points are exposed to different operating conditions depending on where they are installed. Mining facilities, infrastructure projects and industrial sites can require materials that meet specific load, corrosion, maintenance and environmental requirements.

This has increased attention on the selection of suitable materials at the planning and construction stage. Weldlok's product range includes steel and fibreglass reinforced plastic (FRP) options, allowing project teams to consider different material requirements based on the application.

The company provides FRP grating products alongside FRP modular handrails and stair treads. According to information published by Weldlok, its FRP range is used across infrastructure, mining, industrial, civil and fabrication applications.

FRP can be considered for applications where resistance to corrosion, moisture or certain chemicals is an important factor. The suitability of any material, however, depends on the conditions and requirements of the individual project.

Access Systems Support Industrial and Infrastructure Work

Access systems are another important part of industrial site design. Handrails, stairs, platforms and walkways can help define safer routes for workers while providing controlled access to equipment and operational areas.

Weldlok supplies industrial handrail systems as part of its wider range of access and safety products. Its published product information includes industrial and modular handrails, steel flooring, FRP flooring and drainage products.

The company has also supplied access systems for major infrastructure projects. Its published case studies include work connected with Western Sydney Airport in New South Wales and the BHP Haypoint Shiploader project in Queensland. These examples show how grating, stair treads and handrail systems can form part of larger access and safety requirements on complex sites.

Different Projects Require Different Grating Options

Material choice can also affect how flooring and access areas perform over time. Steel remains widely used in industrial applications where strength and load capacity are important considerations.

Weldlok publishes several steel grating options, including Series 15, Series 30, Series 40 and Series 60 mild steel grating. The company states that standard profiles are available while other profiles can be manufactured to meet project requirements.

Its steel grating solutions are also supported by product information and technical resources intended for infrastructure and other project applications.

Weldlok's published information also lists ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications, as well as an onsite NATA-accredited load testing facility.

As Australian construction and infrastructure projects continue to develop, the choice of access and flooring materials remains a practical consideration for engineers, contractors and project managers. Weldlok Industries' range covers several material types and applications, giving project teams options to assess against their specific site conditions, safety requirements and design needs.

About the Company

Weldlok Industries is an Australian manufacturer and supplier serving the infrastructure, mining, industrial, civil and fabrication industries.

The company has operated for more than six decades and supplies grating, handrails, steel flooring, FRP products and civil drainage solutions. Its national operations include locations across Australia and New Zealand.