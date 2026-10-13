Premier Pools & Spas Expands Comprehensive Backyard Services Across Central Iowa

MENAFN - GetNews) Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service are expanding their comprehensive backyard-living offerings across Central Iowa, providing homeowners with pool construction, maintenance, repairs, spas, products, and ongoing support.

JOHNSTON, IOWA - OCTOBER 13, 2026 - Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service, locally owned Central Iowa companies, are continuing to expand their presence as comprehensive resources for homeowners looking to create, maintain, and enjoy exceptional backyard spaces.

While Premier Pools & Spas is widely recognised for swimming pool design and construction, the company's broader family of businesses provides support throughout the entire life of a backyard oasis. From planning and building a new pool to ongoing maintenance, repairs, renovations, equipment service, and outdoor-living improvements, Premier aims to give Central Iowa homeowners access to knowledgeable local professionals at every stage.

The companies' combined offerings include swimming pool design and construction, pool cleaning and maintenance, equipment service and repair, leak detection, pool openings and closings, renovations and upgrades, spas and hot tubs, as well as a growing selection of pool, spa and outdoor-living products and supplies.

"Our vision is to be a resource homeowners can rely on throughout the life of their backyard," said Shawn Harmison, CEO of Premier Pools & Spas. "Building a pool is only the beginning. We want to continue supporting homeowners with the service, products, expertise and solutions they need to get the most out of their investment."

Premier Pool Service complements the company's pool construction capabilities by providing ongoing care and technical support for existing pools. Homeowners can access maintenance, equipment services, repairs and other solutions designed to help keep their pools operating properly throughout the season.

The comprehensive approach is also intended to serve homeowners who already own pools built by other companies or spas from a wide range of manufacturers. Rather than limiting its services to customers who originally purchased through Premier, the companies provide support to homeowners at different stages of pool and spa ownership.

This model addresses a common challenge for pool and spa owners: having to contact different businesses for construction, maintenance, repairs, equipment, water-care products, renovations and other backyard needs. Coordinating multiple providers can make it difficult for homeowners to know where to turn when questions or unexpected problems arise.

By bringing construction, service, repairs, renovations, spas, retail products and outdoor-living solutions together under its locally owned family of businesses, Premier seeks to simplify that experience and build long-term relationships with homeowners.

"Homeowners deserve to have someone they can turn to when they need help, whether they're considering a new pool or simply trying to keep an existing one running at its best," said Brandy Harmison, COO of Premier Pools & Spas. "Our goal is to make pool and spa ownership easier and help families spend more time enjoying their outdoor spaces."

The company's continued growth also reflects its commitment to the Central Iowa communities it serves. Premier's recent membership in the Johnston Chamber of Commerce represents another step in strengthening its connections with local businesses, homeowners and the wider community.

As interest in outdoor living continues to shape how homeowners use their properties, Premier is positioning its businesses to provide solutions beyond the traditional pool installation. Customers can explore options ranging from new pool construction and maintenance to spas, repairs, upgrades and outdoor-living products.

Whether homeowners are starting with a new backyard vision, maintaining an existing pool, upgrading their outdoor space or looking for assistance with an unexpected repair, Premier's expanding range of services is designed to provide a consistent local resource.

About Premier Pools & Spas

Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service are locally owned Central Iowa companies focused on creating, enhancing and maintaining exceptional backyard spaces. Their services span pool design and construction, maintenance, equipment repair, leak detection, openings and closings, renovations, spas and hot tubs, and pool, spa and outdoor-living products. Together, the companies provide homeowners with local expertise and ongoing support throughout the life of their backyard oasis.