Central Florida Chiropractor Dr. Jeff Shebovsky Shares How He Built A Seven-Office Practice

MENAFN - GetNews) Three decades in practice, a door-to-door marketing strategy, and a pivot to out-of-pocket care now shape the founder's newest venture, Relief Now Disc, Joint & Nerve Center in Hamlin

WINTER GARDEN, FL - OCTOBER 13, 2026 - Dr. Jeff Shebovsky, owner of Orange Wellness and Relief Now Laser Orlando, recently sat down with the Financial Literacy Institute for its Business Spotlight series. He shared how a Brooklyn-born chiropractor with no business training and no bank financing grew a single office into a seven-location career spanning more than 32 years.

Watch the full interview on YouTube.

Video Link:

Shebovsky moved to Florida in 1992, shortly after finishing his doctorate at New York Chiropractic College. He spent his early years working in other doctors' offices and covering vacations for solo practitioners from Jupiter to Orlando. He then decided to open his own practice. Banks declined him because he had no credit history, and his SBA loan application was ultimately denied.

“I didn't know anything about business,” Shebovsky said in the interview. He opened his first Orlando office with about $35,000, made up of his own savings plus loans from his parents and grandparents. He leased his equipment to preserve cash. He later repaid every dollar.

A Door-to-Door Survey That Still Pays Off

Shebovsky credits his first patients to a simple grassroots tactic. Before opening, he knocked on doors near his shopping center location and asked residents five questions about the community. Each night he mailed handwritten thank-you notes, followed by a grand opening announcement and periodic mailings at three months, six months, one year and every holiday season afterward.

“I'm in practice 32 years,” he said. Some patients still tell him they remember meeting him at their front door two decades ago. His only regret, he said, was not knocking on more doors.

Hard Lessons on Staff and Partners

Shebovsky spoke openly about early hiring mistakes, including a first employee who filled out insurance claim forms by hand. He also described partnerships that went wrong. His first multi-partner office, split in thirds, ended in a dispute because nothing in writing addressed a buyout. He now builds a defined buyout formula and timeline into every partnership agreement, and he recommends that owners work with both a healthcare attorney and a contract attorney before signing.

Today he has a director of operations who handles most hiring. Shebovsky noted that roughly 20 former employees have left and later returned to work for him, and several staff members have stayed 18 to 25 years.

From Adjustments to Advanced Technology

Shebovsky started his career in traditional chiropractic care. His newest office, Relief Now Disc, Joint & Nerve Center in Hamlin, is built almost entirely around advanced therapeutic technology, including class 4 laser therapy and the DRX9000 non-surgical spinal decompression system. He said he now performs only five to ten adjustments a week, compared with the 200 to 250 his offices once delivered weekly.

“It's a different office now from where I started,” he said.

The Hamlin center operates on a cash model with no insurance billing and no accident-case work. Shebovsky said that shift has changed how he feels about running a practice.“I literally most days come home more energized than I went in,” he said. The center uses the Relief Now name and its“Ditch the Drugs and Skip the Scalpel” branding under a licensing agreement. The company behind the brand is exploring a franchise model, and Shebovsky said he may eventually help develop its systems and standard operating procedures.

Advice for Future Business Owners

Asked what he would tell his younger self, Shebovsky said that things tend to work out even when they do not look good, and that persistence is essential. His financial lesson was candid: everyone who succeeds has lost money along the way, and the key is learning from it. His best advice received came down to one line:“Be honest and ethical with everybody.”

Shebovsky, who recently turned 60, said he does not plan to open more locations. His son begins chiropractic school in November, and Shebovsky hopes the Hamlin office may one day become his son's practice. As for his legacy, he said he hopes to be remembered for building“something that made a difference in people's lives.”

About Relief Now Disc, Joint & Nerve Center

Relief Now Disc, Joint & Nerve Center is located at 5736 Hamlin Groves Trail, Suite 154, Winter Garden, FL 34787. The center offers advanced therapeutic technologies on a cash basis, without insurance billing. To learn more, visit reliefnowhamlin, call (407) 706-4944, email..., or follow the center on Facebook.

About Dr. Jeff Shebovsky

Dr. Jeff Shebovsky is a chiropractor who has practiced in Central Florida for more than 32 years. He is the owner of Orange Wellness and Relief Now Laser Orlando and the founder of Relief Now Disc, Joint & Nerve Center in Hamlin. He holds a bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Albany and a doctorate from New York Chiropractic College.

About the Financial Literacy Institute

The Financial Literacy Institute offers free financial literacy classes and scholarship opportunities. Its Business Spotlight series features entrepreneurs who share their experiences, lessons and advice. Learn more at