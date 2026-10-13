'Ditch The Drugs And Skip The Scalpel': Orlando Chiropractor Dr. Jeff Shebovsky Explains Why He Built His Newest Practice Around Cash-Based Care

MENAFN - GetNews) In a Financial Literacy Institute interview, the 32-year practice owner looks back on a $35,000 start, hard-won business lessons, and a succession plan that may keep the practice in the family

ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 13, 2026 - After more than three decades in practice and seven office openings, Orlando chiropractor Dr. Jeff Shebovsky says his most energizing business decision came late in his career: opening a clinic that does not bill insurance. He explained why in a recent episode of the Financial Literacy Institute's Business Spotlight series, where he also walked through the financial and leadership lessons behind his career.

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A Practice Built Around Results Patients Pay For

Shebovsky's newest office, Relief Now Disc, Joint & Nerve Center, is located at 5736 Hamlin Groves Trail, Suite 154, in Winter Garden. It is built around advanced therapeutic technology, including class 4 laser therapy and the DRX9000 non-surgical spinal decompression system. The center does not take insurance and does not handle accident cases.

Shebovsky said the model has changed his daily experience of running a business. He explained that without insurance billing, he no longer waits months or years to be paid.“I literally most days come home more energized than I went in,” he said.

The center operates under a licensing agreement with the company behind the Relief Now brand, whose tagline is“Ditch the Drugs and Skip the Scalpel.” That company is exploring a franchise model, and Shebovsky said his Hamlin location may serve as a template. He said he could eventually help develop the systems and standard operating procedures for other doctors interested in the model.

The Starting Line: $35,000 and No Business Background

The interview also revisited how it all began. Shebovsky arrived in Florida in 1992 after finishing his doctorate at New York Chiropractic College. He worked in other offices and covered vacations for solo doctors across the state before deciding to go out on his own.

Banks turned him down, and so did the SBA. He opened his first Orlando office with roughly $35,000 from his own savings, his parents and his grandparents, and he leased his equipment to keep cash available.“I have a drive in me and I just wanted to do it,” he said.

To find his first patients, he knocked on doors in the neighborhood around his planned location and asked residents for their opinions on the community. He followed up with handwritten thank-you notes and a regular schedule of mailings. Patients from that effort, he said, are still coming in.

Lessons Shebovsky Shared



Put partnerships in writing. After a three-way partnership ended in a dispute, he began including a defined buyout formula and timeline in every partnership agreement.

Keep business and personal finances separate. He starts each new business as its own LLC and keeps separate accounts, plus a dedicated tax savings account.

Invest in quality equipment. He said patients who pay out of pocket deserve the best technology available, even when it raises overhead. Treat failure as part of the process.“It's not the end. It's a new beginning,” he said.

What Comes Next

Shebovsky recently turned 60 and said he does not plan to open more locations.“I have a ridiculous work ethic and I can't sit still,” he said, but his focus is shifting toward growing the Relief Now brand and stepping back over time. His son is set to begin chiropractic school in November, and Shebovsky said the Hamlin practice could one day become his.

Asked what he would do if he lost everything except his knowledge and work ethic, his answer was immediate.“I'd start over again from square one.”

About Relief Now Disc, Joint & Nerve Center

Relief Now Disc, Joint & Nerve Center offers advanced therapeutic technologies on a cash basis at 5736 Hamlin Groves Trail, Suite 154, Winter Garden, FL 34787. Learn more at reliefnowhamlin, call (407) 706-4944, email..., or visit the center on Facebook.

About Dr. Jeff Shebovsky

Dr. Jeff Shebovsky has practiced chiropractic in Central Florida for more than 32 years. He is the owner of Orange Wellness and Relief Now Laser Orlando and the founder of Relief Now Disc, Joint & Nerve Center. He earned his bachelor's degree at the State University of New York at Albany and his doctorate at New York Chiropractic College.

About the Financial Literacy Institute

The Financial Literacy Institute offers free financial literacy classes and scholarship opportunities. Its Business Spotlight series features entrepreneurs who share their experiences, lessons and advice. Learn more at