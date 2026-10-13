Relief Now Disc, Joint And Nerve Center Opens In Hamlin, Offering Drug-Free, Non-Surgical Options For Back, Neck And Joint Pain

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Jeffrey Shebovsky brings laser, shockwave, spinal decompression and regenerative therapies to Horizon West under one roof

HAMLIN, Fla. - October 13, 2026 - Dr. Jeffrey Shebovsky, a laser therapy specialist who has focused on disc, joint and nerve conditions for more than 30 years, has opened the Relief Now Disc, Joint and Nerve Center in Hamlin, Florida. The new location is the first of its kind in the Relief Now family, expanding well beyond laser therapy to bring several advanced, non-invasive treatments together in one place.

“Our mission is to help patients ditch the drugs and skip the scalpel,” Dr. Shebovsky said.“If we can help someone get rid of drugs and not get surgery, then we've done our job.”

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A Flagship Beyond Laser

Relief Now Laser Centers operate across the country and internationally, with roughly 70 locations. Dr. Shebovsky already operates two Central Florida offices that pair a medical chiropractic and physical therapy practice with a Relief Now laser center. The Hamlin center is a standalone location, and its name reflects a broader scope of care: laser, focused shockwave, spinal decompression, knee decompression and regenerative medicine, including PRP and other orthobiologic therapies.

“We came up with the name Relief Now Disc, Joint and Nerve because it covers everything that we cover,” he said.“We can't call it a laser center because it's beyond laser.”

Who the Center Serves

The center treats people with musculoskeletal pain, including back pain, neck pain, herniated, bulging and degenerative discs, sciatica and pinched nerves. It also treats carpal tunnel syndrome, peripheral neuropathy, tennis elbow, plantar fasciitis, shoulder tendinitis and partial rotator cuff tears. Knee and hip conditions, along with sports injuries, are also part of the practice.

Dr. Shebovsky says many of his patients arrive frustrated.“They're tired of being offered drugs,” he said.“They want a drug-free solution. They want a non-surgical solution.”

He is also candid about the limits of these therapies. A full-thickness rotator cuff tear, in which the tendon has detached from the bone, requires surgery.“Some people have to get surgery at some point,” he said.“It's the people that are told they need surgery that don't really have to get it. We want to get to those people.”

The Therapies

Focused shockwave. Pressure pulse sound waves are directed into a tendon or joint to break down scar tissue and stimulate the body's natural healing response. Treatment is typically once a week for about six weeks, with sessions of 10 to 15 minutes.

Class 4 medical laser. A high-powered laser is used to support tissue repair and help reduce pain and inflammation. A common starting plan is six visits over two weeks, after which progress is assessed.

Spinal decompression. The DRX9000 creates negative pressure within the disc. Plans typically run four to six weeks, about 12 to 20 sessions of 20 to 25 minutes each, depending on severity.

Knee decompression. A short session of about 10 to 15 minutes that is often combined with laser and shockwave.

Regenerative medicine. PRP, in which a patient's own concentrated platelets are reinjected into the injured area, and other orthobiologic options, when appropriate.

Built Around Real Life

The Hamlin office keeps evening hours, with appointments available until about 7:00 p.m., so patients can fit care around work schedules. Because these services are elective and not covered by health insurance, the center offers three payment options: prepayment with a discount of typically 5 to 10 percent, which is fully refundable if treatment is not completed; a split payment of half now and half in 30 days with no finance charges; and CareCredit financing, with interest-free terms of up to 18 months for qualified patients. Maintenance packages are available for patients with chronic spinal conditions.

Why Hamlin

Hamlin is the town center of Horizon West, one of the fastest-growing areas of West Orlando.“It's got the right population, young to middle-aged families, an active athletic community, and very cutting edge itself,” Dr. Shebovsky said.

Schedule a Free Consultation

Dr. Shebovsky offers a free consultation to anyone who wants to talk through their condition. Patients should bring any MRIs or imaging they have. If imaging is needed, the center can order it. To schedule, visit ReliefNow Disc, Joint and Nerve Center or call 407-706-4944. The center is located at 5736 Hamlin Groves Trail, Suite 154, Winter Garden, FL 34787.

About Relief Now Disc, Joint and Nerve Center

Relief Now Disc, Joint and Nerve Center, located at 5736 Hamlin Groves Trail, Suite 154, Winter Garden, Florida, is led by Dr. Jeffrey Shebovsky. It offers drug-free, non-surgical care for disc, joint and nerve conditions using laser therapy, focused shockwave, spinal decompression, knee decompression and regenerative medicine. Individual results vary, and treatment recommendations follow an examination.