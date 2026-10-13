Northstar Painting And Sandblasting Announces New Address In Saginaw, Minnesota

MENAFN - GetNews) Established Minnesota painting and surface restoration company relocates to 7117 Saginaw Road while continuing to serve Duluth and surrounding communities

SAGINAW, MN - October 13, 2026 - Northstar Painting and Sandblasting, an established Minnesota painting, surface preparation, and restoration company, announces its new business address at 7117 Saginaw Road, Saginaw, MN 55779.

The address change marks a new chapter for the family-owned business, which has served residential and commercial customers since 1999. While its location information has changed, Northstar remains committed to professional craftsmanship, dependable customer service, and comprehensive painting and restoration solutions.

Customers seeking interior painting, exterior painting, sandblasting, media blasting, cabinet refinishing, deck staining, and surface restoration can continue accessing the company's services through .

Northstar Painting and Sandblasting's New Saginaw Address

Customers, contractors, suppliers, and business partners are encouraged to update their records with the company's new address:

Northstar Painting and Sandblasting

7117 Saginaw Road, Saginaw, MN 55779

The company continues serving Duluth and surrounding northern Minnesota communities, providing professional painting and surface preparation solutions for homeowners, businesses, and property managers.

Existing customers can continue requesting estimates and discussing upcoming projects directly with the Northstar team.

Over Two Decades of Professional Painting Experience

Established in 1999, Northstar Painting and Sandblasting has developed extensive experience in residential painting, commercial painting, surface preparation, and restoration.

Company owner Luke Clough brings more than 24 years of painting experience, including projects requiring specialized preparation, careful application, and professional finishing.

Over the years, Northstar has expanded beyond conventional painting to offer complementary services that help property owners maintain, restore, and improve their investments.

By combining preparation, refinishing, blasting, and painting capabilities, the company provides customers with comprehensive solutions for projects of different sizes and complexities.

Professional Interior Painting Services

Interior painting remains an important part of Northstar's residential and commercial services.

Whether refreshing living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, offices, or rental properties, professional painting can dramatically improve a space's appearance without requiring extensive renovations.

Northstar emphasizes surface preparation, consistent application, and attention to detail throughout its interior painting projects.

The company works with property owners seeking updated colors, refreshed finishes, and long-lasting results that complement their spaces.

Exterior Painting for Minnesota Properties

Minnesota's changing climate exposes exterior surfaces to moisture, snow, sunlight, and temperature fluctuations.

Northstar provides exterior painting services designed to enhance property appearance while helping protect surfaces from weather-related deterioration.

Professional exterior painting can improve curb appeal, refresh aging finishes, and support the long-term maintenance of homes and commercial buildings.

From preparing exterior surfaces to applying appropriate coatings, Northstar focuses on workmanship and durable finishes.

Kitchen and Cabinet Refinishing

For homeowners considering kitchen improvements, cabinet refinishing can offer an alternative to replacing existing cabinetry.

Northstar provides cabinet refinishing services designed to restore worn finishes and create a refreshed appearance.

When cabinets remain structurally sound, professional refinishing can modernize their appearance while retaining the existing cabinet system.

This service can be particularly attractive to homeowners seeking noticeable visual improvements without undertaking a complete kitchen renovation.

Professional Sandblasting and Surface Preparation

A distinguishing capability of Northstar Painting and Sandblasting is its experience with sandblasting and specialized surface preparation.

Sandblasting can remove deteriorated paint, rust, coatings, and contaminants from suitable surfaces before restoration or refinishing.

Northstar works with various materials, including metal, concrete, and wood, depending on project requirements.

Its services also include log home sandblasting, helping property owners prepare weathered wood surfaces for subsequent restoration and finishing.

Effective surface preparation is essential because the durability and appearance of many coatings depend on the condition of the underlying material.

Media Blasting and Additional Restoration Services

Alongside traditional sandblasting, Northstar offers media blasting services for projects requiring specialized cleaning and surface preparation.

The company also provides complementary property improvement services, including deck staining, re-staining, drywall installation and repair, pressure washing, texturing, and other restoration work.

These capabilities allow homeowners and commercial customers to address multiple maintenance and improvement needs through an experienced contractor.

Whether restoring exterior wood, preparing equipment for coating, or repairing surfaces before painting, Northstar evaluates project requirements to determine an appropriate approach.

Experience With Historic Property Restoration

Northstar's project experience includes restoration work on a century-old Sears kit home in Duluth.

The project involved careful exterior preparation, including power washing and hand scraping, followed by primer and multiple paint coats.

Preserving the home's historic character while improving its exterior finish required attention to existing materials and surface conditions.

Projects involving older properties demonstrate the importance of experienced preparation and appropriate restoration techniques.

Family-Owned Service Across Northern Minnesota

Northstar Painting and Sandblasting identifies itself as a locally owned, family-operated business serving Duluth and nearby communities.

Its approach emphasizes customer communication, dependable workmanship, and practical recommendations based on project requirements.

Customer testimonials featured on the company's website reference professionalism, reliability, reasonable pricing, quality materials, and satisfaction with completed painting and staining work.

The company's updated Saginaw address provides customers with current location information while maintaining its established service focus throughout northern Minnesota.

Property owners searching for painting contractors near Duluth, MN, exterior painting in northern Minnesota, sandblasting services, or cabinet refinishing can explore Northstar's service information and completed projects online.

Free Painting and Sandblasting Estimates

Northstar Painting and Sandblasting welcomes inquiries from homeowners, businesses, property managers, and contractors planning upcoming projects.

Customers can discuss their requirements, describe existing surface conditions, and request a free quote.

Whether the project involves residential painting, commercial restoration, deck staining, cabinet refinishing, sandblasting, or media blasting, the company helps customers evaluate suitable solutions.

New Address, Continued Commitment to Quality

The move to 7117 Saginaw Road represents an important business update for Northstar Painting and Sandblasting, but its commitment to professional craftsmanship remains unchanged.

With decades of painting and restoration experience, the company continues helping Minnesota property owners improve and maintain residential and commercial surfaces.

Customers and business partners are encouraged to update their records with the new address and visit the official website for project inquiries, estimates, and service information.

About Northstar Painting and Sandblasting

Northstar Painting and Sandblasting is a family-owned Minnesota painting and surface restoration company established in 1999. Led by owner Luke Clough, the company offers residential and commercial painting, cabinet refinishing, sandblasting, media blasting, staining, surface preparation, and restoration services.

New Address: 7117 Saginaw Road, Saginaw, MN 55779

Phone: 218-260-9447

Website: