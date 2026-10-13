Wolf Vs Goat Members Can Have A Shirt Cut To Order, From The Collar To The Length Of The Sleeve

MENAFN - GetNews)Close-up of a light blue collared shirt featuring a Wolf vs Goat Made in Italy neck label.

ALEXANDRIA, VA - October 13, 2026 - Wolf vs Goat, the founder-led menswear label, offers members a made-to-order shirt service in which each shirt is cut individually after the order is placed. Members choose the collar style, the sleeve length and the body style, and can keep the standard measurements from the size chart or adjust them.

The service reflects where the label began. Founder Mauro Farinelli started Wolf vs Goat in 2010 with a line of artisan-made button-down shirting, and the company describes its approach as one that always begins with the fabric.

How the Options Work

Sleeve length is offered in three settings. Regular follows the size chart. The option the label calls Monkey Arms lengthens the sleeve by 1.5 inches and the body by 1 inch. T-Rex shortens the sleeve by 1.5 inches.

Collar style and body style are chosen alongside the sleeve. Members who want to go further than those settings can ask about made-to-measure shirts, which are handled directly by email.

Because each piece is cut to order, all made-to-order sales are final. Delivery is scheduled about four to six weeks after the order is placed, and order details can be changed within 24 hours of submission.

What Membership Covers

The made-to-order service is available to Wolf vs Goat members, who receive made-to-order pieces with no additional made-to-order premium and preferred pricing on made-to-measure garments. Membership also includes early access to limited releases, small-batch projects and member group buys.

"Every shirt we make starts with the cloth, and cutting to order lets us choose the cloth first and then fit the pattern to the person wearing it," said Mauro Farinelli, founder of Wolf vs Goat. "Two things decide whether a good shirt fits, where the sleeve stops and whether the body stays tucked. We built the options around those two, so a member can fix them without starting from scratch."

Where to Find It

Details of the service, the sleeve options and the fine print are on the label's made-to-order and made-to-measure page, and membership is described on the Wolf vs Goat membership page.

About Wolf vs Goat

Wolf vs Goat is a founder-led menswear label established in 2010 by Mauro Farinelli. Its approach begins with the fabric, with strong roots in traditional design and construction, and its pieces are finished by tailors and seamstresses in Italy, Portugal and the United States. Its collections cover shirting, knitwear, cashmere, trousers, tees and accessories.