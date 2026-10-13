Watch The Throne Timepieces Adds New Inventory For The 2026 Holiday Gifting Season In Baton Rouge

MENAFN - GetNews)Watch The Throne Timepieces adds new inventory for the 2026 holiday gifting season in Baton RougeWatch The Throne Timepieces, an independent luxury watch dealer in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, adds new inventory from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Vacheron Constantin, and Omega for the 2026 holiday season.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - October 13, 2026 - Watch The Throne Timepieces, an independent luxury watch dealer in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has added new inventory ahead of the 2026 holiday gifting season. The additions span Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Vacheron Constantin, Omega, and other brands. Buyers shopping for Thanksgiving or Christmas can view the newly added inventory online or contact the business directly.

Thanksgiving falls on November 26 and Christmas on December 25. Watch The Throne Timepieces has organized its online inventory by brand so buyers can compare models and reference numbers before getting in touch. The team handles each inquiry directly.

Newly added watches ready for Thanksgiving and Christmas gifting

The inventory is updated as pieces arrive. The Rolex collection covers model families such as the Submariner, GMT-Master II, Daytona and Datejust, and the Audemars Piguet collection features the Royal Oak. The Patek Philippe selection includes the Nautilus and Aquanaut. Vacheron Constantin is represented by the Overseas, and Omega by the Speedmaster and Seamaster.

Every watch is 100% authentic, verified by experts. Buyers with questions about a specific piece can contact the team for details. Orders ship with free, fully insured shipping, and buyers can ask about condition and included box and papers before purchase.

Independent Rolex dealer serving Baton Rouge and South Louisiana

Watch The Throne Timepieces is based in Baton Rouge and serves customers across South Louisiana and beyond. The business buys, sells, and trades luxury watches. It operates as an independent specialist and is not an authorized dealer for any of the brands it carries. Brand names appear for identification only, and the business is not affiliated with those manufacturers.

"Holiday shopping for a watch usually starts with one specific reference in mind," said Austin Brown, owner of Watch The Throne Timepieces. "We have added new pieces across several brands this season, and if a customer wants something that is not on hand, we locate it and report back, usually within hours."

How to Inquire

Customers can call or text (225) 278-7176 Monday through Friday or email.... A contact form is also available at watchthethronetimepieces. Buyers eyeing a specific watch not in inventory can reach out through the sourcing page, and the team will source it. Owners who want to sell or trade a watch can request a free, no-obligation quote on the sell and trade page.

Reviews from past customers are published on the reviews page, and watch guides and articles are in the news section.

About Watch The Throne Timepieces

Watch The Throne Timepieces LLC is an independent luxury watch dealer based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The business buys, sells, trades, sources, and consigns watches from brands including, but not limited to, Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Vacheron Constantin and Omega. It serves customers in South Louisiana and ships beyond the state. Watch The Throne Timepieces is not an authorized dealer for any watch brand and is not affiliated with the manufacturers named.