MENAFN - GetNews)A compassionate caregiver shares a warm smile and reassuring touch with an older adult, reflecting the personalized attention and dependable support that Extended Family Home Care provides.“Extended Family Home Care Raises the Bar for Senior Support at Home with Their Home Care in Denver, CO” highlights the family-owned agency's commitment to helping seniors maintain their comfort, dignity, and independence through trusted, non-medical in-home care Family Home Care is strengthening home care in Denver, CO, through carefully selected caregivers, above-industry-standard pay, and personalized non-medical support. Led by owner Brittney Blanchard, the family-owned agency helps seniors remain comfortable and independent at home with assistance for daily activities. Recognized with four consecutive Best of Mile High awards, including Gold in 2026, the agency remains committed to reliable, compassionate care for Denver families.

Denver, CO - October 13, 2026 - Extended Family Home Care, a family-owned agency serving Denver and the surrounding metro area, is renewing its commitment this October to what it sees as the heart of home care in Denver, CO: the caregiver who walks through the door. Under owner Brittney Blanchard, the agency continues to hire carefully and pay its care team above the industry standard. It also matches each client with a caregiver who can provide steady, non-medical personal care in the comfort of home.

“I started at Extended Family as a caregiver in 2009, so I know what a good visit looks like from both sides,” said Brittney Blanchard, owner of Extended Family Home Care.“Families in Denver deserve someone reliable, someone who shows up prepared and treats their mom or dad like a person instead of a checklist. That only happens when you hire well and pay caregivers what they're worth, and we won't cut corners on either one.”

For many older adults, staying home means keeping their own routines, their own kitchen, and the neighbors they've known for decades. In-home care makes that possible by offering help with daily tasks that have gotten harder, like bathing, dressing, or getting a meal on the table. Because the support is non-medical, visits stay focused on comfort and the small habits that make a day feel like their own.

Families feel the difference too. Adult children balancing jobs and kids alongside a parent's needs often reach a point where they simply can't cover every hour themselves. A consistent caregiver gives them a trusted presence in the home and some of their time back. For relatives living outside Colorado, it can mean fewer worried phone calls and more confidence that a parent is doing well.

Blanchard brings nearly 20 years of experience as a Licensed Physician Assistant and Certified Administrator, and has owned the agency since 2021. Her leadership has earned Extended Family Home Care four consecutive Best of Mile High awards, including Gold in 2026, as well as recognition as a Provider and Employer of Choice from Activated Insights.

To learn more about Extended Family Home Care or home care in Denver, CO, please visit .

About Extended Family Home Care:

Extended Family Home Care is an individually and family-owned boutique agency providing non-medical home care throughout Denver and the metro area. Founded in 2007 by a social worker focused on elder care, the agency has been led since 2021 by owner Brittney Blanchard, who began her career there as a caregiver. It is known for its meticulous hiring process, above-standard caregiver pay, and four consecutive Best of Mile High awards.