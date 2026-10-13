Home Care In Great Bend, KS, Gets A Steady Hand As Amazing Grace Homecare Opens Its Care To More Local Families

MENAFN - GetNews)Home Care in Great Bend, KS, Gets a Steady Hand as Amazing Grace Homecare Opens Its Care to More Local FamiliesAmazing Grace Homecare is expanding access to home care in Great Bend, KS, helping seniors remain safe and comfortable at home. The nurse-owned agency provides personal care, companionship, transportation, and routine RN wellness visits. Families benefit from free in-home consultations, flexible care without long-term contracts, and same-day care when needed. Serving central and western Kansas, Amazing Grace Homecare is committed to dependable, compassionate support for local families.

Great Bend, KS - October 13, 2026 - Amazing Grace Homecare is focusing on home care in Great Bend, KS, with a goal of reaching older adults across the community, regardless of their situation. The nurse-owned agency, which already serves families throughout central and western Kansas, wants Great Bend seniors and their loved ones to know that dependable support at home is within reach.

Home care covers the everyday things that keep a person comfortable and safe in the house they know best. That can mean a caregiver who helps with bathing and dressing, someone who prepares meals and keeps up with light housekeeping, a ride to a doctor's appointment, or simply company for an afternoon. For many older adults, this kind of help is the difference between staying in their own home and having to leave it, and that matters to the whole family.

"We hear from families who worry they've waited too long or that care at home is out of reach, and we want to change that," said Isaac North, Administrator & Board Treasurer of Amazing Grace Homecare. "Our aim is simple. If someone in Great Bend needs care, we want to be the agency that answers and shows up."

What sets the agency apart is the nursing care built into its model. A registered nurse checks in through routine wellness visits, watching for small changes before they turn into bigger problems and giving families a clear picture of how their loved one is really doing. For a daughter two towns over or a son in another state, that steady communication takes the guesswork out of long-distance caregiving.

Making care available to all is more than a slogan for the agency. Amazing Grace Homecare offers a free first in-home consultation so families can ask questions before committing, keeps arrangements free of long-term contracts, and can begin same-day care when a situation can't wait. The agency serves Great Bend and the surrounding counties, meeting people where they are rather than asking them to fit a rigid mold.

For more information about Amazing Grace Homecare or home care in Hays, KS, please visit their website at .

About Amazing Grace Homecare:

Amazing Grace Homecare is a nurse-owned private-pay, non-medical home care agency based in Hays, Kansas, serving older adults and their families across central and western Kansas, including Great Bend. Founded and run by a nurse, the agency is known for routine RN wellness visits and has been a repeat winner of the "Best of the Best" award. Families can start with a free in-home consultation and count on care without the pressure of long-term contracts.