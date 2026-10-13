Photo Adventure Trips Announces Small-Group Tanzania Photography Safari For February 2027

MENAFN - GetNews)“We designed this adventure around the photograph, with small groups, plenty of room for camera gear and time to experience what unfolds in front of us.” - Lois Wyant, Photo Adventure TripsPhoto Adventure Trips has announced an eight-day Tanzania photography safari for February 19–26, 2027. Limited to 10 photographers, the adventure will explore Ndutu, the Serengeti and Ngorongoro with just four photographers per safari vehicle. The experience is designed around wildlife photography, giving participants more room for equipment, better shooting opportunities and time to photograph Tanzania's landscapes and wildlife.

Franklinton, North Carolina - October 13, 2026 - Photo Adventure Trips has announced a small-group Tanzania Photography Adventure taking place February 19–26, 2027. The eight-day, seven-night Tanzania photography safari is designed specifically for photographers who want more time, space and opportunity to photograph the wildlife and landscapes of Tanzania.

Limited to just 10 photographers, the adventure will travel through some of Tanzania's most celebrated wildlife areas, including Ndutu, the Serengeti and Ngorongoro. The itinerary has been created around photography rather than a traditional sightseeing schedule, allowing participants to experience Tanzania with their cameras at the center of the journey.

One of the key differences is the amount of space photographers will have while on safari. Photo Adventure Trips is limiting each safari vehicle to only four photographers. This provides additional room for camera bodies, long lenses and other photography equipment while giving participants greater flexibility to change shooting positions as wildlife moves.

“Photography changes the way people experience a destination because they slow down, observe and wait for moments other travelers might miss,” said Lois Wyant, co-host of Photo Adventure Trips.“We designed this adventure around the photograph, with small groups, plenty of room for camera gear and time to experience what unfolds in front of us.”

The Tanzania Photography Adventure will combine wildlife photography with opportunities to photograph the landscapes and culture of the region. The February timing provides photographers with an opportunity to experience Tanzania during an especially active wildlife season while traveling with others who share their enthusiasm for photography.

The trip is hosted by Lois Wyant and Jim Wyant, who spent 36 years owning and operating a professional photography studio together. After decades of working in photography, the couple created Photo Adventure Trips to combine their love of photography, travel and shared experiences with other photographers.

Unlike a traditional photography workshop, the Tanzania adventure will not center around classroom instruction or editing sessions. Instead, participants should be comfortable using their own cameras and ready to spend their time creating photographs in the field. The experience is intended for enthusiastic photographers ranging from intermediate hobbyists to advanced and professional photographers.

The Tanzania Photography Adventure is priced at $6,495 per person based on double occupancy, with a single-room option available for an additional charge. The trip includes standard gratuities, helping travelers avoid the need to calculate and distribute routine tips throughout the journey.

Only 10 photographer spaces are available for the February 2027 adventure.

Photographers interested in the Tanzania itinerary, accommodations, pricing and reservation information can learn more at PhotoAdventureTrips.

About The Company Being Featured

Photo Adventure Trips creates small-group international travel experiences designed specifically around photography. Founded by professional photographers Lois Wyant and Jim Wyant after 36 years of owning and operating a photography studio together, the company combines extraordinary destinations with itineraries that give photographers time and opportunity to create. Photo Adventure Trips focuses on wildlife, landscapes, culture, architecture and other photographic experiences rather than traditional sightseeing or classroom-style workshops. Its mission is simple: Travel Designed Around the Photograph.