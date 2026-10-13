Purecare Women's Choice Award Bedding Study Reveals Concerns With Fitted Sheet Fit, Sheet Construction And Offers Precision-Fit® Solution

MENAFN - GetNews)“The way sheets fit impacts more than just discomfort. It can also affect the quality of sleep,” said Sarah Bergman, CMO.“This study showed us just how important our Precision-Fit® sheet design is to help consumers get better, uninterrupted sleep.”A survey conducted through Women's Choice Award on behalf of luxury bedding brand, Purecare, identifies numerous fitted sheet construction issues consumers have. Purecare uses these findings to guide their product designs and create the perfect sheet fit, including fitted sheets that don't come off thanks to their Precision-Fit® design.

Phoenix, Arizona - October 13, 2026 - Wellness-focused bedding company, Purecare, reveals that over half of surveyed consumers' top complaint about bedding is due to the sheet fit. These findings came from a recent study conducted on behalf of the brand through the Women's Choice Award, surveying over 300 women.

The Women's Choice Award study shows that when asked about their most common issue with their sheets, over 53% of women surveyed cited poor fit, including sheets moving around and fitted sheets coming out of place due to poor construction, with another 23% mentioning they did not have enough coverage from their flat sheet.

To identify specific problems with sheet fit, women in the study were then asked how often their pillows slip out of their pillowcases. Over 66% said this happens at least once a week, with 22% saying it happens once a night.

The group was also asked about fitted sheet problems, specifically how often it slips off their mattress. Nearly 75% of women responded that this occurs at least once a week, with 23% claiming it happens on a nightly basis. When asked how important it is that their fitted sheet stays on the mattress, over 67% claimed that this feature was extremely important when buying a new set of sheets.

While many consumers are marketed towards and trained to look for features such as thread count, softness, or style when choosing the best sheet set for them, these results show that the sheet fit has a much larger impact on the overall comfort of sleepers.

“If we want to provide consumers with the best sheets possible, we need to create sheets that aren't just made with the highest quality materials, but sheets that come with premium construction as well,” says Sarah Bergman, Purecare's chief marketing officer.

To provide a solution to the issues found in this study, Purecare's premium sheet sets are focused on providing exclusive construction details that offer a better mattress fit. Each fitted sheet includes Precision-Fit ® elasticized corners that offer a true deep-pocket fit without bunching up or slipping off the corners. The one-inch elastic cuff creates sheets that stay on the mattress. Building off the results of this study, the company has also added Precision-Fit® construction to many of its clinically-proven mattress protectors.

In addition to the fitted sheet construction, Purecare also provides flat sheets that include an additional four-inches of width to allow for better coverage and pillowcases that include a deep-pocketed enveloping design that prevents pillows from slipping out.

“The way sheets fit impacts more than just discomfort. It can also affect the quality of sleep,” said Sarah Bergman.“This study showed us just how important our Precision-Fit® sheet design is to help consumers get better, uninterrupted sleep," emphasized Sarah Bergman.

Purecare: About The Company

Since 2001, Purecare has been a trusted brand in the bedding industry, combining over 100 years of retail and product development experience to deliver premium bedding essentials. Purecare features products that promote more hygienic sleep spaces, combining comfort, innovative designs and cutting-edge materials for unparalleled quality. With over 40 innovative patents, its comprehensive product line of sheets, pillows, protectors and other top-of-bed essentials is expertly designed to create comfortable, wellness-focused sleep spaces across the globe.

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Purecare - Precision-Fit Blog