Claxton Manor Apartments Would Bring Operating Experience To Proposed 30-Year Affordable Housing Preservation Project In Tucson

MENAFN - GetNews)“Affordable housing should do more than keep rents within reach. It should give residents a stable place they can call home and stay in,” said Earl Rodrigue Housing Flores LLC is under contract to acquire a 16-unit apartment community at 244 W. Flores Street in Tucson, subject to approval through Pima County's affordable housing process. If approved, the renovated, rent-ready property would be preserved as affordable housing for 30 years, with management supported through Claxton Manor Apartments.

Tucson, Arizona - October 13, 2026 - Affordable Housing Flores LLC is currently under contract to acquire a 16-unit apartment community at 244 W. Flores Street in Tucson, with the proposed acquisition focused on preserving the property as quality, long-term affordable housing.

The acquisition is contingent upon approval through Pima County's affordable housing process. If approved, the transaction is positioned to move forward promptly. The property has already undergone substantial renovations and is rent-ready, allowing the project to advance without the lengthy construction period often associated with new affordable housing development.

If approved, the 16 apartments would be preserved as affordable housing for a 30-year affordability period under Pima County requirements. That long-term commitment is intended to keep the property serving Tucson residents well beyond the initial acquisition while helping make preservation of the existing units financially feasible.

If the acquisition moves forward, the Flores Street property would be managed through Claxton Manor Apartments, an existing 36-unit Tucson apartment community, bringing established experience in leasing, maintenance, resident services and ongoing property improvements to the project goal extends beyond preserving 16 apartments. By keeping existing housing affordable, well-maintained and professionally managed, the project is intended to support neighborhood stability one property and one street at a time. Stable, attainable housing can help residents remain in the same community longer, maintain local connections and contribute to gradual improvement in the surrounding area.

“Affordable housing should do more than keep rents within reach. It should give residents a stable place they can call home and stay in,” said Earl Rodrigue.“If we can improve one property and one street at a time while maintaining affordability, we can help strengthen the surrounding neighborhood over the long term," Earl Rodrigue added.

The project has received a letter of support from Tucson Ward 3 Council Member Kevin Dahl, recognizing the importance of preserving existing housing and maintaining affordable options for Tucson residents. Kevin Dahl's support letter was submitted to Pima County Community & Workforce Development as part of the project's affordable housing application.

Kevin Dahl has represented Ward 3 since December 2021 and has lived in the ward for four decades. Before joining the City Council, his career included 14 years as the Arizona representative for the National Parks Conservation Association, as well as leadership roles with Native Seeds/SEARCH and the Tucson Audubon Society and service as Natural Resources Superintendent for Pima County Parks and Recreation.

That background in conservation, public service and long-term community stewardship provides context for his support of a project centered on preserving existing housing rather than replacing it. The Flores Street proposal similarly focuses on maintaining an existing residential asset, keeping units attainable and supporting neighborhood stability over time.

The project is currently under review by Pima County. Affordable Housing Flores LLC is hopeful for a favorable determination that would allow the acquisition to proceed and the property to advance into the next stage of the County's affordable housing process.

If approved, the acquisition could move forward with renovated units already in place, allowing the focus to remain on affordability, responsible operations and long-term neighborhood stability rather than waiting years for new units to be built.

About The Company Being Featured

Claxton Manor Apartments is a 36-unit Tucson apartment community providing studio and one-bedroom housing with a focus on responsible ownership, professional management and ongoing property improvements. Its operating experience would support the proposed management of the Flores Street property if the acquisition moves forward. Additional information is available at claxtonmanorapts.