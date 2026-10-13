Home Care In Blissfield, MI, Gets Personal With Friends Of The Family Home Health Care

MENAFN - GetNews)“Home care should feel personal, comforting, and dependable. At Friends of the Family Home Health Care, we believe every senior deserves compassionate, one-on-one support that honors their dignity, independence, and desire to remain at home.” - Rebekah LaFontaine, OwnerFriends of the Family Home Health Care brings personalized home care to Blissfield, MI, helping seniors age safely and comfortably at home. Owned by Rebekah LaFontaine, the agency provides carefully screened caregivers, one-on-one attention, 24/7 support, and guaranteed shift coverage. Families benefit from flexible scheduling, no long-term contracts, live care updates, and dementia screenings. The agency is committed to delivering dependable care with dignity, honor, and respect.

Blissfield, MI - October 13, 2026 - Friends of the Family Home Health Care today announced home care services for families in Blissfield, MI. Owned by Rebekah LaFontaine since 2012, the agency offers local seniors 24/7 access to reliable, personalized support to help them stay home.

“Families shouldn't have to choose between keeping a parent at home and knowing that parent is safe and respected,” said Rebekah LaFontaine, Owner of Friends of the Family Home Health Care.“Every caregiver in Blissfield, MI, who works with us carries our name into that home, so we're picky about who that person is and how they show up.”

The news matters most to adult children juggling work and family who want help they can trust, and to seniors who would rather age at home than move. That commitment traces back to the agency's founding. Friends of the Family was started by a man whose grandmother was mistreated in a nursing home, and his push to do better still guides how the team treats every client: with dignity, honor, and respect.

Features and benefits of home care from Friends of the Family include:



Selective hiring: Only about one in ten caregiver applicants is hired, and every caregiver is trained, licensed, and must pass a clean background check.

One-on-one attention: The caregiver helping your loved one is focused on that person alone during every visit. Shift guarantee: The agency's“never left without care” promise means a scheduled shift is covered even when plans change.

Flexibility is built in with no long-term contracts or minimums, starting at just one hour. The Generations System provides live updates, while free dementia screenings, long-term care insurance, and VA benefits are also supported.

For more information on Friends of the Family Home Health Care and their home care in Blissfield, MI, visit .

About Friends of the Family Home Health Care:

Friends of the Family Home Health Care is a faith-based home care agency serving families in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida, including Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, and Lower Wayne counties in Michigan. Owned by Rebekah LaFontaine since 2012, the agency is A+ BBB accredited and licensed, bonded, and insured. Its caregivers provide one-on-one care backed by 24/7 on-call management. LaFontaine has been recognized with a small business award from the Sylvania Chamber of Commerce.