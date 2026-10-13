Mastershield® Introduces AEGIS 5XTM, Five Integrated Protection Mechanisms Built Into Mastershield® Gutter Protection

MENAFN - GetNews) New AEGIS 5XTM architecture combines pitch alignment, roof-edge protection, growth resistance, water inflow, and self-cleaning performance inside the MasterShield® system

PATERSON, N.J. - October 13, 2026 - MasterShield® Gutter Protection today announced AEGIS 5X, a new five-part engineering architecture built into MasterShield® to address performance issues many conventional gutter guards do not fully account for.

AEGIS 5X is not a separate gutter guard. It is the name for the five integrated protection mechanisms engineered into MasterShield®: Alignment at Pitch, Edge Protection, Growth Resistance, Inflow, and Self-Cleaning.

Together, those mechanisms are designed to address recurring gutter guard failure points such as debris settling on the guard surface, reduced water entry during heavy rain, biological growth, roof-edge installation concerns, and declining filter performance over time.

“Most gutter guard conversations begin and end with keeping debris out of the gutter,” said Karen Sager, President of MicroMeshGutterGuards and a utility patent holder in gutter filtration technology.“AEGIS 5X defines what is happening inside MasterShield® beyond that basic function. Each mechanism addresses a different performance challenge, and together they create a more complete approach to protecting the roof edge and managing water.”

Five Mechanisms. One MasterShield® System.

The name AEGIS 5X represents the five engineered functions working together inside MasterShield®.

PitchPerfect: Alignment at Pitch

PitchPerfect is designed to align MasterShield® with the roof's actual pitch instead of creating a flat surface over the gutter.

That slope helps debris continue moving across the guard rather than settling on a horizontal shelf where organic material may accumulate and interfere with water flow.

ShingleSafe: Edge Protection

ShingleSafe uses MasterShield®'s thin, flexible profile to help installers seat the system beneath the edge shingle with limited disturbance to the roof edge.

MasterShield® states that its installation methodology has written approval from five roofing shingle manufacturers: GAF, CertainTeed, Owens Corning, IKO, and Malarkey.

CopperCare: Growth Resistance

CopperCare incorporates visible copper threads directly into MasterShield®'s stainless-steel micro-mesh.

The copper is designed to help inhibit moss, algae, and lichen growth on and under the filter surface. The copper stripes remain visible so homeowners and installers can see the material integrated into the mesh.

HydroVortex: Water Inflow

HydroVortex is designed to move water through MasterShield® across the width of the gutter trough rather than depending on a single narrow entry area.

The mechanism is intended to maintain water entry across more of the guard surface as rainfall intensifies.

SelfClean Mesh: Surface Performance

MasterShield®'s SelfClean Mesh is engineered to shed fine debris such as pollen, spring blossoms, and small needles before buildup restricts water flow.

Its performance is supported by the other AEGIS 5X mechanisms. PitchPerfect provides slope, HydroVortex keeps water moving through the surface, and CopperCare is designed to reduce biological growth that may contribute to surface buildup.

Why the Mechanisms Matter

Many gutter guards are evaluated around one question: whether they keep leaves and debris out of the gutter.

MasterShield® developed AEGIS 5X around a broader set of performance questions:

How does debris keep moving instead of settling on the surface? How does heavy rain enter the gutter instead of overshooting the guard? How does the filter surface remain open over time? How does the system address moss, algae, lichen, and other biological growth? How does installation protect the shingles at the roof edge? What materials and engineering are responsible for each function?

“Those are the questions that determine how a gutter protection system performs after the first season,” Sager said.“AEGIS 5X gives homeowners and dealers a clear way to understand the mechanisms already working together inside MasterShield®.”

Testing, Patents, and Field Validation

MicroMeshGutterGuards, the manufacturer of MasterShield®, reports a portfolio of more than 17 utility patents covering filtration and gutter protection technologies. Sager holds nine utility patents within the company's portfolio.

The CopperCare copper and stainless-steel woven mesh completed 1,000 hours of continuous salt spray testing under ASTM B117-16 through Assured Testing Services, with the tested sample passing the test.

MasterShield® also cites written installation methodology approval from GAF, CertainTeed, Owens Corning, IKO, and Malarkey.

In addition, Johnathan Skardon of Gutter Guards Direct conducted a three-year field comparison involving MasterShield® and other micro-mesh systems. MasterShield® says the test showed favorable performance relative to the systems evaluated, while also reinforcing the importance of correct installation.

Professional Installation Through Local Dealers

MasterShield® Gutter Protection, including the AEGIS 5X mechanisms built into the system, is sold and professionally installed through independent local dealers across the United States and in parts of Canada.

Because dealers operate independently, homeowners are encouraged to ask their local installer about workmanship coverage, installation practices, and service terms before purchasing.

The MasterShield® product warranty applies to the manufactured system subject to its warranty terms and proper installation.

Request an In-Home Estimate

Homeowners interested in MasterShield® Gutter Protection may request a free in-home estimate at MasterShield. A local dealer will follow up to schedule an appointment.

About MasterShield® Gutter Protection

MasterShield® Gutter Protection is manufactured by MicroMeshGutterGuards® and distributed through a network of independent dealers across the United States and in parts of Canada.

The company develops patented gutter filtration and protection technologies, including copper and stainless-steel micro-mesh systems. Karen Sager, President of MicroMeshGutterGuards, holds nine utility patents within the company's portfolio of more than 17 utility patents related to filter and gutter guard technologies.