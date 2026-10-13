MENAFN - GetNews)"Companion Home Care in Dearborn, MI, Now Available Through Friends of the Family" - A compassionate caregiver shares a warm smile with a senior woman, reflecting the meaningful connections and personalized attention that make companion care special. Friends of the Family Home Health Care helps older adults in Dearborn, MI, feel valued, supported, and less alone while maintaining their independence and comfort at home of the Family Home Health Care expands companion home care in Dearborn, MI, offering seniors personalized, one-on-one support to reduce loneliness and maintain independence. Led by Rebekah LaFontaine, the agency provides flexible scheduling with no weekly minimums or long-term contracts. Families benefit from carefully screened caregivers, 24/7 phone support, live visit updates, and a never-left-without-care guarantee.

Dearborn, MI - October 13, 2026 - Friends of the Family has expanded its companion home care in Dearborn, MI, giving local seniors a way to keep living at home with a trusted caregiver by their side. The service is designed for older adults who are still fairly independent but spend too many hours alone, as well as the families who worry about them between visits. Care is arranged after a free in-home assessment, so every plan starts with a real conversation about the person receiving it.

“A lot of the calls we get start the same way. Someone's mom or dad is doing okay, but they're lonely, and the family can't be there every day,” said Rebekah LaFontaine, owner of Friends of the Family.“Companion care fills that gap. We want Dearborn families to know they don't have to choose between keeping a parent at home and keeping them safe and connected.”

The agency's roots explain why it takes this work personally. Friends of the Family was started by a man whose grandmother was mistreated in a nursing home, and he built the company around the idea that seniors deserve dignity, honor, and respect wherever they live. LaFontaine has owned the agency since 2012 and still holds every caregiver to that standard. Care is one-on-one, and the caregiver's job is to know the person, not just the schedule.

Flexibility is one of the biggest reasons families choose this service. No long-term contracts, and clients can cancel at any time. There are no weekly minimums either, so a family can book a single hour of companion care in Dearborn, MI if that is all a loved one needs right now. Book a free 30-minute consultation to talk through the schedule that fits your family.

Friends of the Family offers peace of mind with 24/7 phone support, live visit updates via the Generations System, and a "never left without care" guarantee. The agency hires roughly one in ten applicants and conducts thorough background checks for every caregiver.

For more information about Friends of the Family Home Health Care or companion home care in Dearborn, MI, please visit .

About Friends of the Family:

Friends of the Family is a faith-based home care agency serving communities across Michigan, Ohio, and Florida, and has been owned by Rebekah LaFontaine since 2012. The company is A+ BBB accredited, licensed, bonded, and insured, and was founded on the belief that every senior deserves care rooted in dignity and respect. Its caregivers provide one-on-one support that helps older adults stay comfortable and connected in their own homes.