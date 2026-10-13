MENAFN - GetNews)“Acti-Kare Responsive In-Home Care Wins Gold for Best Home Care in The Seattle Times' 2026 Best in the PNW Awards, celebrating the agency's dedication to compassionate caregivers, trusted relationships, and exceptional in-home care throughout the Greater Seattle area.”Acti-Kare Responsive In-Home Care has earned Gold for Best Home Care in The Seattle Times' 2026 Best in the PNW Awards, marking its second consecutive year of recognition. Locally owned by Jennie and Wes Ruemping, the agency serves Seattle, Bellevue, and surrounding Puget Sound communities with over 155 caregivers. Services include personal care, companionship, dementia support, respite care, and specialized assistance, helping seniors remain safe and independent at home.

KENMORE, WA - October 13, 2026 - Acti-Kare Responsive In-Home Car, a locally owned home care agency serving the Greater Seattle area, has been named the 2026 Gold winner for Best Home Care in Best in the PNW, The Seattle Times' annual community-voted awards program. This is the second consecutive year the agency has been honored in the program.

Acti-Kare provides non-medical in-home care throughout King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties, serving families in Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Everett, Tacoma, and surrounding Puget Sound communities. The agency employs more than 155 caregivers.

"We're incredibly honored to be named Gold for Best Home Care, and this recognition really belongs to our caregivers and the entire team behind them," said Jennie Ruemping, co-owner of Acti-Kare Responsive In-Home Care. "Families place an enormous amount of trust in us when they invite our caregivers into their homes. We're grateful to everyone who voted, and especially proud of the people who earn that trust through their work every day."

Locally owned and operated by Jennie and Wes Ruemping, the agency helps older adults and individuals with changing care needs remain safe, comfortable, and independent at home. Its services include personal care, companionship, dementia and Alzheimer's support, Parkinson's care, respite care, transportation, post-hospitalization support, and non-medical hospice support. The agency serves eligible Veterans through the VA's Homemaker and Home Health Aide program and assists families navigating long-term care insurance benefits.

In addition to its Best in the PNW recognition, Acti-Kare has been named a Caring Super Star by Caring every year from 2020 through 2026, an award based on client and family reviews.

"For us, quality home care is about much more than completing daily tasks," Ruemping added. "It's about dependable caregivers, thoughtful matching, good communication, and knowing that families have a local team they can count on. This award is a recognition of the people who make that possible."

Best in the PNW, also known as Best in the Pacific Northwest, recognizes businesses and organizations throughout the region based on community voting. The official 2026 Home Care results are available at Best in the PNW's 2026 Home Care winner.

Families can learn more about the award and the team behind it in Acti-Kare's Gold award announcemen.

About Acti-Kare Responsive In-Home Care

Acti-Kare Responsive In-Home Care is a locally owned, family-operated home care agency serving the Greater Seattle area and communities throughout King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties. Headquartered in Kenmore, Washington, the agency provides personalized, non-medical in-home care that helps older adults and others who need assistance maintain independence and quality of life at home. Services include personal care, companionship, specialized dementia and Parkinson's support, respite care, and care for eligible Veterans through the VA's Homemaker and Home Health Aide program. Acti-Kare is the 2026 Gold winner for Best Home Care in The Seattle Times' Best in the PNW awards and a Caring Caring Super Star from 2020 through 2026.

Acti-Kare Responsive In-Home Care

6134 NE Bothell Way, Suite C

Kenmore, WA

98028425-419-4452