The Intentionally Wealthy Woman By Ariel Mae Dangelo Featured In Special Amazon Flash Sale

MENAFN - GetNews) Nightingale Wealth Solutions founder Ariel Mae Dangelo offers women practical guidance for taking control of their money, preparing for retirement, and creating lasting security.

Needham, Mass. - October 13, 2026 - Ariel Mae Dangelo, Founder and CEO of Nightingale Wealth Solutions, announces a limited-time Special Amazon Flash Sale for her new book, The Intentionally Wealthy Woman: How to Take Control of Your Money and Build Wealth with Purpose.

Written for women facing the realities of longevity, career changes, divorce, widowhood, caregiving, retirement, and intergenerational planning, the book challenges conventional approaches that often fail to account for the circumstances women encounter throughout their lives.

“Money is different for women. Our relationship with it is shaped by our priorities, our responsibilities, and the obstacles we've faced,” Dangelo writes.

Drawing on years of advising individuals and families, Dangelo addresses questions many women eventually confront: When can I retire? Will my savings last? How can I generate reliable income? What should I understand about taxes, healthcare expenses, investments, and long-term care? How can I protect what I have accumulated and leave something meaningful behind?

The book begins by examining factors that can affect a woman's economic future, including longer life expectancy, time away from the workforce, wage disparities, medical expenses, divorce, and widowhood.

From there, Dangelo turns to practical action. She covers organizing accounts, reducing debt, understanding cash flow, preparing for income needs after leaving the workforce, managing investment risk, minimizing tax exposure, and creating a legacy.

One theme runs throughout the book: knowledge alone is not enough.

“Education without action is simply entertainment, and your time is too precious for this to be another book collecting dust on a shelf,” Dangelo writes.“Success comes from implementation, even if it's one small decision at a time.”

Dangelo also draws from her own life, including a horseback riding accident in 2020 that resulted in a broken neck and temporary paralysis. The experience reinforced lessons she now shares with clients about preparation, trusted professional guidance, and putting safeguards in place before a crisis occurs.

Her approach also asks readers to become active participants in decisions that affect their future rather than handing responsibility entirely to others.

“You are the Chief Financial Officer of your household and your life,” Dangelo writes.“But at the end of the day, they all work for you. You are the one in charge.”

For a limited time, The Intentionally Wealthy Woman: How to Take Control of Your Money and Build Wealth with Purpose by Ariel Mae Dangelo is being featured in a Special Amazon Flash Sale. Get your copy today before the sale ends:

​ About Ariel Mae Dangelo

Ariel Mae Dangelo is the Founder and CEO of Nightingale Wealth Solutions, a woman-owned independent wealth management firm dedicated to thoughtful, disciplined financial planning. Grounded in fiduciary responsibility and strategic clarity, she advises individuals and families, helping them make confident decisions in an increasingly complex financial world.

Her work is guided by the belief that wealth is not simply about numbers, but about intention, structure, and stewardship. Through her planning philosophy, Ariel brings together precision, long-term thinking, and a deeply personal understanding of what money is meant to achieve in people's lives. This same philosophy informs her role as the Founder of Helo (gohelo), a financial technology company that helps individuals develop smarter financial habits through clarity, automation, and behavioral insights.

Ariel is a sought-after speaker and author. She is known for her measured perspective, exacting standards, and dedication to building enduring systems. An equestrian, lifelong animal lover, wife, and mother, she lives and works in Massachusetts. She advises clients nationally and champions a more thoughtful, empowering relationship with wealth.