Quentin H Young Reexamines Black Elks Great Vision And Its Meaning For The World Today

INDIANA, USA - October 13, 2026 - Author and longtime researcher Quentin H. Young explores that question in Mystic Visions: Black Elk's Great Vision Clarified, a thought provoking work that examines the powerful vision of Nicholas Black Elk and seeks to clarify the meaning behind its many details.

Drawing upon John G. Neihardt's Black Elk Speaks, Young examines Black Elk's vision of the nation's hoop and the flowering tree, presenting his interpretation of a message he believes extends beyond one individual, one community, or one period in history. According to Young, the vision was given for people of the world then, now, and in the future.

Young's connection to the subject extends decades. Since 1990, he has studied Black Elk's Great Vision. From 1998 through 2004, he taught an accredited three hour Social Science course at the College of DuPage focused on Native American spiritual traditions, Wovoka's Ghost Dance, and Black Elk's Great Vision. He has also lectured at colleges and universities throughout Illinois on Black Elk's vision and the Lakota spiritual way of life.

The origins of Mystic Visions grew directly from those teaching experiences. After presenting his studies to students, Young was repeatedly asked to explore Black Elk's vision in greater depth and consider putting his research into a book. The first edition of Mystic Visions: Black Elk's Great Vision Clarified was published in 2015, followed by a second edition in 2017.

At the heart of Young's work is a message of interconnectedness. As he writes, “We are all related; not by birth, but through a relationship with all things.”

That idea gives the book a timely relevance. In an increasingly divided and interconnected world, Young invites readers to reconsider humanity's relationship with one another and with the world around us.

Mystic Visions: Black Elk's Great Vision Clarified is part of Young's broader body of work exploring spirituality, human experience, and perspectives that reach beyond conventional boundaries. His other published works include Finding Lara: From the Other Side, a true account concerning the struggles of a Winkte, a Lakota word meaning Hermaphrodite/Intersex, published in 2023, and Brenda's Coma: They're Waiting for You, published in 2025. Young is currently working on Brenda's Coma Volume 2: A New Life Is Waiting for You.

For readers interested in Native American spiritual traditions, Black Elk's vision, and the enduring questions surrounding humanity's relationship with the world, Young's work offers an opportunity to look again at a vision that has continued to inspire discussion across generations.

About Quentin H. Young

Quentin H. Young is an author, educator, and longtime student of Black Elk's Great Vision and Native American spiritual traditions. His research and lectures have focused on Black Elk's vision, Wovoka's Ghost Dance, and the Lakota spiritual way of life. His work reflects a continuing interest in exploring profound questions about spirituality, human experience, and interconnectedness.

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Global Book Network - Quentin H. Young, Author of Mystic Visions

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