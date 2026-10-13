2026 Taihu Photonics Valley Conference And China (Suzhou) Photonics Industry Development Conference Held In SND

MENAFN - GetNews)The three-day 2026 Taihu Photonics Valley Conference & China (Suzhou) Photonics Industry Development Conference, themed "Light Leads All Things and Empowers the Future," opened in Suzhou New District (SND) on October 11. The event showcases Taihu Photonics Valley's technological research achievements and innovative products, while serving as a platform for industrial exchange, technology commercialization and resource matching. It aims to further strengthen the industry's development momentum and improve its quality.

Building on Suzhou's solid industrial foundation and long-standing commitment to scientific and technological innovation, this year's event focuses on a series of hot topics through a "1+1+3+N" agenda: an opening ceremony, the Taihu Photonics Industry Exhibition, business-matching tours along three routes under the theme "Taihu Photonics Valley · Highlight Tour," and multiple thematic seminars.

At the opening ceremony, 19 major projects were signed; the Taihu Photonics Valley Fund was launched; the Taihu Photonics Valley Photonics Technology Bank was inaugurated; the Jiangsu Taihu Photonics Valley Photonics Industry Alliance was established; the Top 10 Innovative Products and Top 10 Innovation Platforms of Taihu Photonics Valley were unveiled; six major carrier platforms were inaugurated; and construction of Taihu Photonics Valley was officially launched.

Closely aligned with Taihu Photonics Valley's overall development plan, the Taihu Photonics Industry Exhibition connects Nanjing, Suzhou, Wuxi and Changzhou, which are jointly promoting the development of Taihu Photonics Valley. It showcases cutting-edge technological achievements, valuable innovation resources, and resources from leading enterprises and high-end research institutions across six areas: optical communication, optical manufacturing, optical display, optical sensing, optical medical treatment and optical computing. The exhibition highlights Taihu Photonics Valley's distinctive industrial advantages and core competitiveness. Among the exhibits are the Top 10 Innovative Products in Photonics unveiled at the opening ceremony, offering a direct and vivid demonstration of the photonics sector's technological capabilities and latest breakthroughs.

The China (Suzhou) Photonics Industry Development Conference has been held annually in SND for three consecutive years. SND is now seizing opportunities arising from the development of Taihu Photonics Valley to strengthen the industrial chain and foster innovative enterprises. The district is home to 588 related enterprises, with the combined output value of its photonics and integrated circuits sectors exceeding 101 billion yuan. These enterprises include 12 locally cultivated listed companies, such as Everbright Photonics, TFC, and Semight Instruments. The district continues to strengthen its innovation infrastructure and financial support, with public service platforms for advanced compound semiconductors and optoelectronic chip packaging and testing, as well as more than 2 million square meters of specialized facilities for the photonics industry.

Going forward, SND will continue to leverage its advantages as a core hub to build a photonics technology innovation hub in the Yangtze River Delta, attract photonics professionals from across China, and become an important global leader in photonics industry development. The district will provide strong support for developing Taihu Photonics Valley into a world-class project.

About The 2026 Taihu Photonics Valley Conference & China (Suzhou) Photonics Industry Development Conference

The 2026 Taihu Photonics Valley Conference & China (Suzhou) Photonics Industry Development Conference, held at Shishan International Convention Center in SND, brings together academicians and experts from home and abroad and representatives from industry-leading enterprises and top research institutes. It is designed to function as a premier collaboration and exchange platform for the photonics industry which, based in Suzhou, radiates across the Yangtze River Delta and serves as a national and even global nexus. The event is expected to help accelerate the development of the Taihu Photonics Valley, while enhancing the advantages of Suzhou' photonics industry cluster and improving its industrial innovation ecosystem.