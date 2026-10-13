Susan King's SLK HANA OLA Recognized With Top-Rated Health Award For Waipahu

MENAFN - GetNews) Susan L. King's licensed home care company, SLK HANA OLA, LLC, has achieved the Top-Rated Health award for Waipahu from Meritly, marking recognition for the business's individualized care approach across Oahu.

Waipahu, United States - October 13, 2026 - Susan L. King, owner of SLK HANA OLA, LLC in Waipahu, has received the Top-Rated Health - Waipahu, HI - 2026 award from Meritly for her licensed home care services business. The recognition arrives as the company maintains a public review record of 5 stars from 30 reviews, reflecting feedback from clients throughout Oahu. King operates the business with a focus on individualized care plans, serving primarily the local Hawaii community with professional caregiving services tailored to each client's specific circumstances.

Meritly (meritly) issued the Top-Rated Health award based on verified customer feedback and ratings. At the time of the 2026 award, SLK HANA OLA, LLC held a 5-star rating from 30 reviews submitted by clients and families who have used the company's services. The award recognizes healthcare providers who have demonstrated consistent quality through public review records, offering an objective measure of client satisfaction based on actual service experiences across the Oahu area.

What makes a compliant caregiver in Hawaii home care services?

SLK HANA OLA, LLC employs caregivers who have completed compliance training and background checks as part of the company's professional standards. Compliant caregivers have studied the requirements and regulations specific to home care service delivery, providing families with workers who understand professional caregiving protocols. This training process prepares caregivers to deliver services that meet licensing and safety standards, giving clients confidence in the quality of care provided in their homes throughout Oahu.

King's company has become known for professional services and individualized care planning across the Oahu area. SLK HANA OLA, LLC offers personal care, companionship, and medication reminders to clients who require daily support. Post-discharge care is available for individuals returning home from hospitals or facilities, along with 24/7 care for those needing continuous assistance. Light household chores are included in service offerings. The business also provides transportation support, driving clients to medical appointments, assisting with errands, and helping with grocery shopping.

King shared her philosophy: "Do right thing to others even they are not. Help as long as you can without thinking any return. Help our communities to be worthful and good examples to others."

A client review described the company's service approach: "SLK HANA OLA LLC has been an outstanding support system for my family. What sets them apart is how thoughtfully they tailor caregivers to meet the specific needs of each client. For my mom, they took the time to truly understand her situation and matched her with caregivers who were a good fit. If ever we felt that a particular caregiver wasn't the best match, they were flexible and responsive in quickly finding another option. Their team also went above and beyond in assisting us with the long-term care insurance process. They handled the communication efficiently and ensured that everything was in effect as quickly as possible, which gave us peace of mind during what could have been a stressful process. Throughout, the communication has been clear, timely, and professional. I truly appreciate the dedication and care they've shown, not only toward my mom but also toward supporting our family as a whole. I would highly recommend SLK HANA OLA LLC to anyone in need of reliable, compassionate, and personalized caregiving services."

About SLK HANA OLA, LLC

SLK HANA OLA, LLC is a licensed home care services provider located in Waipahu, HI, operated by Susan L. King. The business serves clients throughout Oahu with professional workers who have completed background checks and compliance training as caregivers. Additional information is available at .