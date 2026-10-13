Czech Intelligence Chief Warns of Potential Russian Operations in Europe
(MENAFN) Russia could undertake “significantly riskier and more serious” operations in the Czech Republic or another democratic nation within the coming months, Czech intelligence chief Michal Koudelka warned Monday.
Speaking at an international security conference held at the Chamber of Deputies, Koudelka said intelligence services had recently received credible information suggesting that Moscow might pursue more dangerous operations within months rather than years.
“In recent weeks, we have been receiving very credible information indicating that Russia could move to a significantly riskier and more serious operation in a matter of months rather than years,” Koudelka said.
He outlined several potential scenarios, including sabotage against facilities supplying support to Ukraine, drone or missile strikes on weapons storage sites intended for Ukrainian forces, and a limited military operation targeting a NATO member.
“The threat is not current now, but in the coming months, perhaps after some form of mobilization is announced, it cannot be ruled out,” Koudelka said.
The intelligence chief urged the public not to panic, maintaining that the Czech Republic had the capacity to respond to potential threats but needed to remain prepared.
He identified Russia as the country’s primary external security threat, adding that Moscow was likely to remain a major concern for the foreseeable future.
Koudelka also raised concerns over Russian disinformation campaigns, arguing that Moscow was seeking to undermine unity among Western democracies because it could not defeat them through military or economic means.
Speaking at an international security conference held at the Chamber of Deputies, Koudelka said intelligence services had recently received credible information suggesting that Moscow might pursue more dangerous operations within months rather than years.
“In recent weeks, we have been receiving very credible information indicating that Russia could move to a significantly riskier and more serious operation in a matter of months rather than years,” Koudelka said.
He outlined several potential scenarios, including sabotage against facilities supplying support to Ukraine, drone or missile strikes on weapons storage sites intended for Ukrainian forces, and a limited military operation targeting a NATO member.
“The threat is not current now, but in the coming months, perhaps after some form of mobilization is announced, it cannot be ruled out,” Koudelka said.
The intelligence chief urged the public not to panic, maintaining that the Czech Republic had the capacity to respond to potential threats but needed to remain prepared.
He identified Russia as the country’s primary external security threat, adding that Moscow was likely to remain a major concern for the foreseeable future.
Koudelka also raised concerns over Russian disinformation campaigns, arguing that Moscow was seeking to undermine unity among Western democracies because it could not defeat them through military or economic means.
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